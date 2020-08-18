Desert Gold

August 18, 2020 | 4:53pm
Courtesy of the National Mango Board
Experience the pairing of chile and mango in this unexpected cocktail. Tequila and sage bring an earthy element and cucumber cools the whole thing down.
Recipe courtesy of the National Mango Board
Notes
Recipe by Tony Pereyra, Bar & Beverage Solutions, The Spirits in Motion.
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces reposado tequila
- 1 Ounce cucumber-chile shrub (recipe follows)
- 1/2 Ounce agave nectar
- 4-6 large fresh mango cubes
- 1 Ounce fresh lime juice
- 2 sage sprigs
- Fresh mango slice fan, long cucumber peel and sage sprig to garnish
For the Cucumber-Chile Shrub
- 2 Cups roughly chopped cucumber
- 1 Cup dried chile de arbol
- 2 Cups white cane sugar
- 2 Cups white balsamic vinegar (Champagne or rice vinegar will also work)
Directions
In a mixing glass, muddle fresh mango, sage and agave nectar.
Combine remaining ingredients in a mixing glass.
Shake well and strain over fresh ice.
Garnish.
For the Cucumber-Chile Shrub
Combine cucumber, sugar and chile arbol, and let sit at room temperature until sugar dissolves and turns into liquid — about 24 to 48 hours.
Add vinegar and let sit for additional 12 to 24 hours, depending on desired flavor.
Strain out all solids.