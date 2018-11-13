Delicious Slow Cooker Short Ribs

Heat a large skillet to medium-high heat and add one tablespoon of the avocado oil to the pan. When the oil is hot, add half of the short ribs to the pan. Brown on all sides (do not cook fully). Once browned, transfer to a plate. Add another tablespoon of oil to the pan and repeat until all short ribs are browned.

Transfer the short ribs to a slow cooker. In a medium bowl, mix all remaining ingredients (ketchup through mustard). Add the ketchup mixture to the slow cooker with the ribs, making sure to coat all the pieces. Set the slow cooker to low for 7 hours. After 7 hours the ribs will be incredibly tender. Serve with extra sauce from the slow cooker.