Delicious Slow Cooker Short Ribs
You are going to love these delicious slow cooker short ribs! They melt in your mouth and are perfectly tender after simmering in the slow cooker. Serve them with a green vegetable and roasted potatoes for a complete meal.
Recipe courtesy of Little Chef Big Appetite.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds boneless beef short ribs, fat trimmed, seasoned with salt and pepper
- 2 - 3 Tablespoons avocado oil (can substitute canola oil)
- 1/3 Cup ketchup
- 1/4 Cup light brown sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon sweet paprika
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/8 Tablespoon cayenne (optional)
- 1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Teaspoons mustard
Directions
Heat a large skillet to medium-high heat and add one tablespoon of the avocado oil to the pan. When the oil is hot, add half of the short ribs to the pan. Brown on all sides (do not cook fully). Once browned, transfer to a plate. Add another tablespoon of oil to the pan and repeat until all short ribs are browned.
Transfer the short ribs to a slow cooker. In a medium bowl, mix all remaining ingredients (ketchup through mustard). Add the ketchup mixture to the slow cooker with the ribs, making sure to coat all the pieces. Set the slow cooker to low for 7 hours. After 7 hours the ribs will be incredibly tender. Serve with extra sauce from the slow cooker.