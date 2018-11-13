  1. Home
Delicious Slow Cooker Short Ribs

By
Short ribs with a barbecue flair
Slow Cooker short Ribs

Little Chef Big Appetite

You are going to love these delicious slow cooker short ribs! They melt in your mouth and are perfectly tender after simmering in the slow cooker. Serve them with a green vegetable and roasted potatoes for a complete meal.

Recipe courtesy of Little Chef Big Appetite.

4
Servings
729
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds boneless beef short ribs, fat trimmed, seasoned with salt and pepper
  • 2 - 3 Tablespoons avocado oil (can substitute canola oil)
  • 1/3 Cup ketchup
  • 1/4 Cup light brown sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon sweet paprika
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/8 Tablespoon cayenne (optional)
  • 1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Teaspoons mustard

Directions

Heat a large skillet to medium-high heat and add one tablespoon of the avocado oil to the pan. When the oil is hot, add half of the short ribs to the pan. Brown on all sides (do not cook fully). Once browned, transfer to a plate. Add another tablespoon of oil to the pan and repeat until all short ribs are browned.

Transfer the short ribs to a slow cooker. In a medium bowl, mix all remaining ingredients (ketchup through mustard). Add the ketchup mixture to the slow cooker with the ribs, making sure to coat all the pieces. Set the slow cooker to low for 7 hours. After 7 hours the ribs will be incredibly tender. Serve with extra sauce from the slow cooker.

Tags
CCN

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
52g
81%
Sugar
19g
N/A
Saturated Fat
20g
98%
Cholesterol
166mg
55%
Protein
41g
83%
Carbs
26g
9%
Vitamin A
68µg
8%
Vitamin B12
7µg
100%
Vitamin B6
1mg
95%
Vitamin C
184mg
100%
Vitamin D
0.2µg
1.5%
Vitamin E
2mg
12%
Vitamin K
24µg
20%
Calcium
67mg
7%
Fiber
4g
17%
Folate (food)
32µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
32µg
8%
Iron
7mg
37%
Magnesium
70mg
17%
Monounsaturated
28g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
9mg
56%
Phosphorus
438mg
63%
Polyunsaturated
4g
N/A
Potassium
1147mg
24%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.5mg
37.7%
Sodium
420mg
17%
Sugars, added
9g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.3mg
26.5%
Trans
3g
N/A
Zinc
17mg
100%
