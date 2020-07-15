  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Delaware Scrapple Dip

July 15, 2020
Scrapple is a blend of pork, cornmeal, flour and spices
Delaware Scrapple Dip
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Scrapple finds a home in this creamy game day dip. Mix cooked, chopped scrapple with cream cheese and white Cheddar cheese and season generously with a package of OLD BAY® Crab Cake Classic® Mix. Bake for 30 minutes and serve with assorted crackers or sliced French bread.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
45 m
10 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
Related Recipes
9 Fabulous Feta Dips & Spreads Recipes
7 Great 7-Layer Dip Recipes
10 Super Bowl Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 1/2 Pound (8 ounces) scrapple, sliced 1/4-inch thick
  • 2 packages (8 ounces each) whipped cream cheese
  • 1/2 Cup finely shredded white Cheddar cheese
  • 1 package OLD BAY® Classic Crab Cake Mix

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add scrapple; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until browned, turning occasionally. Remove from skillet. Coarsely chop scrapple and place in large bowl. Stir in cream cheese and shredded cheese.

Spread in 9-inch glass pie plate. Sprinkle with Crab Cake Mix.

Bake 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve with assorted crackers or sliced French bread.

Tags
best recipes