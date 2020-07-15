Delaware Scrapple Dip

July 15, 2020
Photo courtesy of McCormick
Scrapple finds a home in this creamy game day dip. Mix cooked, chopped scrapple with cream cheese and white Cheddar cheese and season generously with a package of OLD BAY® Crab Cake Classic® Mix. Bake for 30 minutes and serve with assorted crackers or sliced French bread.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1/2 Pound (8 ounces) scrapple, sliced 1/4-inch thick
- 2 packages (8 ounces each) whipped cream cheese
- 1/2 Cup finely shredded white Cheddar cheese
- 1 package OLD BAY® Classic Crab Cake Mix
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add scrapple; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until browned, turning occasionally. Remove from skillet. Coarsely chop scrapple and place in large bowl. Stir in cream cheese and shredded cheese.
Spread in 9-inch glass pie plate. Sprinkle with Crab Cake Mix.
Bake 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve with assorted crackers or sliced French bread.