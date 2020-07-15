Delaware Scrapple Dip

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add scrapple; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until browned, turning occasionally. Remove from skillet. Coarsely chop scrapple and place in large bowl. Stir in cream cheese and shredded cheese.

Spread in 9-inch glass pie plate. Sprinkle with Crab Cake Mix.

Bake 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve with assorted crackers or sliced French bread.