Dark Chocolate Pudding

April 19, 2020
Photo courtesy of Hood
The secret ingredient that gives this chocolate pudding a velvety texture and healthy boost? Hood® Low Fat Cottage Cheese.
Recipe courtesy of Hood
Ingredients
- 1 Cup Hood® 2% Reduced Fat Milk
- 10 Ounces dark chocolate chips
- 1 Teaspoon instant espresso powder, decaffeinated or regular
- 2 Cups Hood® Low Fat Cottage Cheese
- 2 Tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
Directions
Place the milk, chocolate, and espresso powder in a medium saucepan. Heat over low to medium heat until chocolate is melted, and all the ingredients are combined, whisking constantly. Remove pan from heat.
Place cottage cheese in a large food processor. Process on high speed for 45 seconds or until blended. Slowly add the milk mixture and cocoa powder and process for another 30 to 45 seconds or until completely blended.
Divide mixture evenly among six small serving bowls. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour before eating.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving368
Total Fat23g35%
Sugar16gN/A
Saturated13g66%
Cholesterol14mg5%
Protein13g26%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A75µg8%
Vitamin B120.7µg29.2%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.3%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.4%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium169mg17%
Fiber6g23%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron6mg33%
Magnesium129mg31%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.3%
Phosphorus309mg44%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium517mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23.6%
Sodium261mg11%
Sugars, added11gN/A
Water99gN/A
Zinc2mg21%
