Dark Chocolate Pudding

Place the milk, chocolate, and espresso powder in a medium saucepan. Heat over low to medium heat until chocolate is melted, and all the ingredients are combined, whisking constantly. Remove pan from heat.

Place cottage cheese in a large food processor. Process on high speed for 45 seconds or until blended. Slowly add the milk mixture and cocoa powder and process for another 30 to 45 seconds or until completely blended.

Divide mixture evenly among six small serving bowls. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour before eating.