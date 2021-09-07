Step 1: Use a vegetable peeler to remove and discard half of the cucumber peel from 1 large seedless cucumber. (This helps prevent bitterness.) Roughly chop the cucumber. You should have 3 loosely packed cups.

Step 2: To a blender, add the chopped cucumber, 1 cup vegetable broth, 4 chopped green onions, 1/2 small jalapeno (halved and seeded) and the leaves from 1 large sprig mint (about 1 tablespoon roughly chopped). Process until very smooth. Refrigerate in the blender jar, covered, about 30 minutes or up to 2 days.

Step 3: Scoop the pulp from 1 large ripe avocado into the soup base in the blender. Add the juice of 1/2 a lime and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Puree smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning with additional salt as desired. Refrigerate up to 1 day.

Step 4: To serve, pour into soup bowls. Garnish with grapes, diced avocado and chopped chives.