Upgrade the soup and sandwich combo with a green gazpacho that enlivens any day. Make the vegetable base in advance, and then blend in avocado for a creamy texture. The soup keeps in the refrigerator for a few days; pack it in jars with tight-fitting lids to transport easily, then top it with red grapes, chives and more avocado.
This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 large seedless cucumber, 14 to 15 ounces, ends removed
- 1 Cup vegetable broth
- 4 green onions, trimmed, chopped (or 1/4 cup roughly chopped chives)
- 1/2 small jalapeno, halved, seeded
- Leaves from 1 large sprig mint (about 1 tablespoon), roughly chopped
- 1 large ripe avocado, halved, pitted
- Juice of 1/2 lime, or more to taste
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt
- Seedless red grapes, cut in half
- Diced ripe avocado
- Chopped chives
Directions
Step 1: Use a vegetable peeler to remove and discard half of the cucumber peel from 1 large seedless cucumber. (This helps prevent bitterness.) Roughly chop the cucumber. You should have 3 loosely packed cups.
Step 2: To a blender, add the chopped cucumber, 1 cup vegetable broth, 4 chopped green onions, 1/2 small jalapeno (halved and seeded) and the leaves from 1 large sprig mint (about 1 tablespoon roughly chopped). Process until very smooth. Refrigerate in the blender jar, covered, about 30 minutes or up to 2 days.
Step 3: Scoop the pulp from 1 large ripe avocado into the soup base in the blender. Add the juice of 1/2 a lime and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Puree smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning with additional salt as desired. Refrigerate up to 1 day.
Step 4: To serve, pour into soup bowls. Garnish with grapes, diced avocado and chopped chives.