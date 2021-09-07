  1. Home
Cucumber and Avocado Gazpacho With Grapes

September 7, 2021 | 8:44pm
Try this fresh, green take on gazpacho
Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune

Upgrade the soup and sandwich combo with a green gazpacho that enlivens any day. Make the vegetable base in advance, and then blend in avocado for a creamy texture. The soup keeps in the refrigerator for a few days; pack it in jars with tight-fitting lids to transport easily, then top it with red grapes, chives and more avocado.

This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
45 m
45 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 large seedless cucumber, 14 to 15 ounces, ends removed
  • 1 Cup vegetable broth
  • 4 green onions, trimmed, chopped (or 1/4 cup roughly chopped chives)
  • 1/2 small jalapeno, halved, seeded
  • Leaves from 1 large sprig mint (about 1 tablespoon), roughly chopped
  • 1 large ripe avocado, halved, pitted
  • Juice of 1/2 lime, or more to taste
  • 1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt
  • Seedless red grapes, cut in half
  • Diced ripe avocado
  • Chopped chives

Directions

Step 1: Use a vegetable peeler to remove and discard half of the cucumber peel from 1 large seedless cucumber. (This helps prevent bitterness.) Roughly chop the cucumber. You should have 3 loosely packed cups.

Step 2: To a blender, add the chopped cucumber, 1 cup vegetable broth, 4 chopped green onions, 1/2 small jalapeno (halved and seeded) and the leaves from 1 large sprig mint (about 1 tablespoon roughly chopped). Process until very smooth. Refrigerate in the blender jar, covered, about 30 minutes or up to 2 days.

Step 3: Scoop the pulp from 1 large ripe avocado into the soup base in the blender. Add the juice of 1/2 a lime and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Puree smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning with additional salt as desired. Refrigerate up to 1 day.

Step 4: To serve, pour into soup bowls. Garnish with grapes, diced avocado and chopped chives.

Cucumber and Avocado Gazpacho With Grapes