Crunchy Honey-Soy Glazed Chicken Wings

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Step 2: Pat dry the wings with a paper towel. Season them with salt and pepper.

Step 3: In a small bowl, beat the egg and 2 tablespoons of buttermilk.

Step 4: ​​​​​​​On a large plate, spread out 2 cups breadcrumbs and prepare a foil-lined baking sheet or pan.

Step 5: ​​​​​​​Dip each wing in the egg, covering both sides, then dip in breadcrumbs, making sure the whole piece is covered and place on the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining wings, add more breadcrumbs as needed.

Step 6: ​​​​​​​Bake the wings for 40-45 minutes until crispy and juices run clear when pierced.

Step 7: ​​​​​​​10 minutes before the wings are ready, add 1 cup soy sauce, 2 tablespoons honey, and 1 teaspoon Sriacha to a saucepan over low heat. Cook until heated through, then remove from heat and toss with the cooked wings.

Step 8: ​​​​​​​Garnish with the scallions and serve immediately.