  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4
3 ratings

Crunchy Honey-Soy Glazed Chicken Wings

January 26, 2021 | 2:43pm
By
Crispy wings without the mess of deep-frying
249Tabtim/Shutterstock

Want to create a crispy, crunchy exterior on your wings without deep-frying them? Dip them in egg then dredge them in breadcrumbs. Pair with a tangy, sweet and slighty spicy glaze for a guaranteed favorite for any crowd.

3
Servings
Related Recipes
24 Chicken Wing Recipes for Fall
Wing Recipes Perfect for Football Season
15 Great Game Day Wing Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 Pounds chicken wings, split
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 2 Tablespoons buttermilk
  • 2 Cups breadcrumbs, preferably Panko
  • 1 Cup soy sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons honey
  • 1 Teaspoon Sriracha, plus more as desired
  • 1 scallion, finely chopped, light green and green parts only, for garnish

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Step 2: Pat dry the wings with a paper towel. Season them with salt and pepper.

Step 3: In a small bowl, beat the egg and 2 tablespoons of buttermilk.

Step 4: ​​​​​​​On a large plate, spread out 2 cups breadcrumbs and prepare a foil-lined baking sheet or pan.

Step 5: ​​​​​​​Dip each wing in the egg, covering both sides, then dip in breadcrumbs, making sure the whole piece is covered and place on the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining wings, add more breadcrumbs as needed.

Step 6: ​​​​​​​Bake the wings for 40-45 minutes until crispy and juices run clear when pierced.

Step 7: ​​​​​​​10 minutes before the wings are ready, add 1 cup soy sauce, 2 tablespoons honey, and 1 teaspoon Sriacha to a saucepan over low heat. Cook until heated through, then remove from heat and toss with the cooked wings.

Step 8: ​​​​​​​Garnish with the scallions and serve immediately.

Tags
best recipes
Chicken
chicken wings
game day
honey
soy sauce
wings
super bowl recipes
game day recipes
Crunchy Honey-Soy Glazed Chicken Wings