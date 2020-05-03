Crispy Chickpea Croutons With Yogurt Dressing

In a bowl, cover chickpeas by at least 2 inches of cold water. Add 1 teaspoon baking soda and let soak at room temperature overnight. Drain and rinse.

In a medium pot, cover soaked chickpeas by at least 4 inches of water. Add the remaining teaspoon baking soda and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium high and let cook at a vigorous simmer until chickpeas are quite soft, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Drain. (Can be made day ahead)

In a sauté pan, heat 3 tbsp olive oil. Add drained chickpeas to the pan. Add shallots, ginger and spices. Season with salt & pepper. Cook over medium-low heat for 20 minutes.