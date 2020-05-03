Crispy Chickpea Croutons With Yogurt Dressing

A great recipe to try if you're looking for a new spin on the usual lunch salad.
Recipe courtesy of Chef Tom Colicchio
Ingredients
For the Chickpea Croutons
- 1 Cup dried chickpeas (or 2 cans chickpeas)
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 3 shallots - sliced
- 2 inch ginger knob - chopped
- 2 Teaspoons turmeric
- 1 Teaspoon chili powder
- 1 Teaspoon ground fennel seed
- 1 Teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/2 Teaspoon Thai chili powder (optional)
- 2 Teaspoons baking soda
For the Yogurt Dressing
- 1 Cup Plain Two Good Yogurt
- 1/4 Cup white wine vinegar
- 1 Cup chopped fresh herbs - parsley, or cilantro or dill
For the Salad
- 2 Cups arugula
- 1 endive - sliced
Directions
For the Chickpea Croutons
In a bowl, cover chickpeas by at least 2 inches of cold water. Add 1 teaspoon baking soda and let soak at room temperature overnight. Drain and rinse.
In a medium pot, cover soaked chickpeas by at least 4 inches of water. Add the remaining teaspoon baking soda and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium high and let cook at a vigorous simmer until chickpeas are quite soft, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Drain. (Can be made day ahead)
In a sauté pan, heat 3 tbsp olive oil. Add drained chickpeas to the pan. Add shallots, ginger and spices. Season with salt & pepper. Cook over medium-low heat for 20 minutes.
For the Yogurt Dressing
Mix yogurt, white white vinegar and herbs together. If the mixture seems thick, add a bit of water. Season with salt & pepper.
For the Salad
Toss the arugula and endive with the yogurt dressing.
To plate, place chickpeas in a shallow bowl or plate. Top with salad.