4.5
2 ratings

Crispy Chickpea Croutons With Yogurt Dressing

May 3, 2020 | 8:28pm
Packed with protein
Photo courtesy of Two Good

A great recipe to try if you're looking for a new spin on the usual lunch salad. 

Recipe courtesy of Chef Tom Colicchio

Ready in
1 h and 35 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 20 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
753
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Chickpea Croutons

  • 1 Cup dried chickpeas (or 2 cans chickpeas)
  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 shallots - sliced
  • 2 inch ginger knob - chopped
  • 2 Teaspoons turmeric
  • 1 Teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 Teaspoon ground fennel seed
  • 1 Teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Thai chili powder (optional)
  • 2 Teaspoons baking soda

For the Yogurt Dressing

  • 1 Cup Plain Two Good Yogurt
  • 1/4 Cup white wine vinegar
  • 1 Cup chopped fresh herbs - parsley, or cilantro or dill

For the Salad

  • 2 Cups arugula
  • 1 endive - sliced

Directions

For the Chickpea Croutons

In a bowl, cover chickpeas by at least 2 inches of cold water. Add 1 teaspoon baking soda and let soak at room temperature overnight. Drain and rinse.

In a medium pot, cover soaked chickpeas by at least 4 inches of water. Add the remaining teaspoon baking soda and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium high and let cook at a vigorous simmer until chickpeas are quite soft, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Drain. (Can be made day ahead)

In a sauté pan, heat 3 tbsp olive oil. Add drained chickpeas to the pan. Add shallots, ginger and spices. Season with salt & pepper. Cook over medium-low heat for 20 minutes.

For the Yogurt Dressing

Mix yogurt, white white vinegar and herbs together. If the mixture seems thick, add a bit of water. Season with salt & pepper.

For the Salad

Toss the arugula and endive with the yogurt dressing.

To plate, place chickpeas in a shallow bowl or plate. Top with salad.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving753
Total Fat31g48%
Sugar25gN/A
Saturated6g31%
Cholesterol16mg5%
Protein30g59%
Carbs94g31%
Vitamin A207µg23%
Vitamin B120.5µg18.9%
Vitamin B61mg76.4%
Vitamin C57mg63%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E5mg32%
Vitamin K538µg100%
Calcium349mg35%
Fiber19g78%
Folate (food)673µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)673µg100%
Iron10mg56%
Magnesium161mg38%
Monounsaturated18gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus484mg69%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium1680mg36%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg37.4%
Sodium1416mg59%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg52.7%
Water297gN/A
Zinc5mg42%
Tags
best recipes