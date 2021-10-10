Looking for an interesting and delicious side dish for your holiday dinner? You can stop the search now. These Brussels sprouts hit all the right flavor notes with caramelized apples, miso-tahini dressing, toasted cashews, shaved pecorino cheese and a sprinkling of togarashi.
This recipe is from The Tuck Room in North Miami Beach, Florida and was originaly published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Notes
Togarashi is Japanese for capsicum or chili pepper. In English, it refers to a popular Japanese spice mixture consisting of seven ingredients, also known as Shichimi. You can find togarashi at larger grocers, Asian markets or online. For more information on togarashi, click here.
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- 1/8 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 1/2 ounces roasted apples (recipe follows)
- 1/2 Tablespoon crushed toasted cashews
- 2 Tablespoons miso-tahini dressing (recipe follows)
- 1/2 Teaspoon togarashi (see notes)
- 1 Tablespoon pecorino cheese, finely grated
- Canola oil, for roasting and frying
For the miso-tahini dressing:
- 3/4 Cups plus 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 3/4 Ounces sesame oil
- 1 1/2 ounces blonde miso paste
- 3 Ounces wildflower honey
- 1/2 Cup tahini paste
- 1/2 Cup hoisin sauce
- 2 Cups mayonnaise
For the roasted apples:
- 3 Pounds Fuji apples, cored and cut into 1/2-inch dice
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 orange zest pieces, 3-inches long
- 1/2 Cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 Cup apple juice or apple cider
- 1/2 Cup light brown sugar
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 500 F.
Step 2: To a medium bowl, add 8 ounces trimmed and halved Brussels sprouts. Drizzle lightly with canola oil and toss to combine. Transfer to a sheet pan in a single layer and roast until just tender but not fully cooked, about 5 minutes. If they are a larger variety, cook for 8 to 10 minutes.
Step 3: Line a baking sheet with paper towels and set aside.
Step 4: Using a medium sauce pan over medium high heat, heat 1 inch of canola oil to 350 F. Fry Brussels sprouts until crispy and golden, about 2 minutes. Transfer to prepared baking sheet to drain.
Step 5: Using a medium bowl, combine Brussels sprouts, 1/8 teaspoon salt, 1 1/2 ounces roasted apples, 1/2 tablespoon crushed toasted cashews, 2 tablespoons miso-tahini dressing and 1/2 teaspoon togarashi. Toss until combined.
Step 6: Place Brussels sprouts on a serving plate and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon finely grated pecorino cheese. Serve immediately.
For the miso-tahini dressing:
Step 1: Using a blender or food processor, combine 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar, 3/4 ounce sesame oil, 1 1/2 ounces blonde miso paste, 3 ounces wildflower honey, 1/2 cup tahini paste and 1/2 cup hoisin sauce. Mix until combined.
Step 2: Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and whisk in 2 cups mayonnaise until smooth. Store refrigerated in an airtight container. Makes 1 quart.
For the roasted apples:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 300 F.
Step 2: In a large bowl, toss 3 pounds diced Fuji apples with 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice to avoid discoloration. Place in a rectangular baking pan and set aside.
Step 3: Using a large saucepan over high heat, combine 2 bay leaves, 1 cinnamon stick, 2 orange zest pieces, 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar, 1 cup apple juice or apple cider and 1/2 cup light brown sugar. Bring to a boil.
Step 4: Pour boiling mixture over apples and cover with plastic wrap and foil.
Step 5: Bake for 30 minutes. Remove plastic wrap and foil. Cool to room temperature. Store refrigerated in an airtight container. Makes 1 1/2 quarts.