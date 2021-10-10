Step 1: Preheat oven to 500 F.

Step 2: To a medium bowl, add 8 ounces trimmed and halved Brussels sprouts. Drizzle lightly with canola oil and toss to combine. Transfer to a sheet pan in a single layer and roast until just tender but not fully cooked, about 5 minutes. If they are a larger variety, cook for 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 3: Line a baking sheet with paper towels and set aside.

Step 4: Using a medium sauce pan over medium high heat, heat 1 inch of canola oil to 350 F. Fry Brussels sprouts until crispy and golden, about 2 minutes. Transfer to prepared baking sheet to drain.

Step 5: Using a medium bowl, combine Brussels sprouts, 1/8 teaspoon salt, 1 1/2 ounces roasted apples, 1/2 tablespoon crushed toasted cashews, 2 tablespoons miso-tahini dressing and 1/2 teaspoon togarashi. Toss until combined.

Step 6: Place Brussels sprouts on a serving plate and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon finely grated pecorino cheese. Serve immediately.