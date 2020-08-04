Prepare cake mix as directed on package, adding vanilla.

Bake as directed on package for cupcakes. Cool cupcakes on wire rack.

Tint frosting black with 1/2 teaspoon black food color. Frost cupcakes, mounding frosting in center of cupcake to create a dome shape. Sprinkle cupcakes with chocolate sprinkles. Cut string licorice into 2-inch lengths and use for the spider legs. Attach candy-coated pieces to flat side of chocolate chips with some frosting. Use for the eyes.