August 4, 2020 | 1:28pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Turn innocent cupcakes into scary black spiders with black-tinted frosting, black string licorice and other assorted candies.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 package (2-layer size) chocolate cake mix
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 16 Ounces chocolate frosting
- McCormick® Black Food Color
- Assorted decorations, such as chocolate sprinkles, black string licorice, red candy-coated pieces and white chocolate chips
Directions
Prepare cake mix as directed on package, adding vanilla.
Bake as directed on package for cupcakes. Cool cupcakes on wire rack.
Tint frosting black with 1/2 teaspoon black food color. Frost cupcakes, mounding frosting in center of cupcake to create a dome shape. Sprinkle cupcakes with chocolate sprinkles. Cut string licorice into 2-inch lengths and use for the spider legs. Attach candy-coated pieces to flat side of chocolate chips with some frosting. Use for the eyes.