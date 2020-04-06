Creamy Thyme Potato Gratin

April 6, 2020
Photo courtesy of McCormick
Rich layers of potatoes seasoned with savory cream cheese, thyme and garlic and topped with a crunchy Parmesan bread crumb topping is perfect as a special occasion side dish.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 4 medium potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced (about 4 cups)
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Thyme Leaves
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon McCormick® White Pepper, Ground
- 4 Ounces (1/2 of 8-ounce package) cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 Cup heavy cream
- 3 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 Tablespoons dry bread crumbs
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Toss potatoes with melted butter, thyme, garlic salt and white pepper in medium bowl.
Mix cream cheese and cream until well blended. Layer 1/3 of potato mixture in 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Spread 1/2 of the cream cheese mixture evenly over potatoes. Repeat layers, ending with potatoes. Mix Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs in small bowl. Sprinkle over potatoes. Cover with foil.
Bake 40 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 15 minutes longer or until potatoes are tender and top is golden brown.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving253
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated11g57%
Cholesterol61mg20%
Protein5g10%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A193µg21%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.4%
Vitamin B60.2mg18.8%
Vitamin C15mg17%
Vitamin D14IU92%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.6%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium102mg10%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)19µg5%
Folic acid2µgN/A
Iron0.9mg4.8%
Magnesium24mg6%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6.2%
Phosphorus113mg16%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium370mg8%
Sodium162mg7%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water84gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.9%
