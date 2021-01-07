  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Creamy Pesto Shrimp Pasta

January 7, 2021
By
Perfect pesto pasta
Creamy Pesto Shrimp Pasta
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

If you're looking for a rich, creamy carb-load of a dinner, you've come to the right place. The parika-packed, garlicky shrimp add a nice zip to an otherwise rich dish, but you could substitute grilled chicken or go meatless altogether if desired. The pesto can be store-bought or you can whip up a homemade citrusy version that pairs beautifully with the shrimp.

Ready in
45 m
20 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
970
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Cook shrimp in air fryer if desired.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1-2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon paprika
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 1 Tablespoon flour
  • 1/2 Cup heavy cream
  • 1 Cup half and half
  • 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 Pound fettuccine pasta
  • 1/2 Cup basil pesto
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Garnishes: fresh basil and lemon wedges

Directions

Combine shrimp, 1 tablespoon oil, minced garlic, paprika, salt and pepper in a bowl.

Toss until well-combined.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a pan over medium-high heat.

Add shrimp to the pan and saute for 2-3 minutes on each side.

Remove from pan and set aside.

Cook fettuccine according to package directions. Drain and reserve 1 cup of the pasta water.

Meanwhile, melt butter in a Dutch oven. Add flour and stir, cooking for 3 minutes.

Add heavy cream and half and half.

Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook until slightly thickened.

Remove from heat and stir in cheese and pesto. It should become a thick, creamy sauce.

Add cooked pasta to the sauce and toss.

Add in reserved pasta water, little by little, and continue tossing until the sauce reaches your desired consistency.

Toss pasta with shrimp and garnish with basil and lemon, if desired.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving970
Total Fat46g71%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated19g95%
Cholesterol229mg76%
Protein42g83%
Carbs96g32%
Vitamin A347µg39%
Vitamin B122µg73%
Vitamin B60.4mg34.3%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.6µg3.9%
Vitamin E4mg25%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium457mg46%
Fiber5g21%
Folate (food)48µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)48µg12%
Iron3mg18%
Magnesium107mg26%
Monounsaturated13gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg27%
Phosphorus708mg100%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium561mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.8%
Sodium1283mg53%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.3%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water179gN/A
Zinc4mg34%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
