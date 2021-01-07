Combine shrimp, 1 tablespoon oil, minced garlic, paprika, salt and pepper in a bowl.

Toss until well-combined.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a pan over medium-high heat.

Add shrimp to the pan and saute for 2-3 minutes on each side.

Remove from pan and set aside.

Cook fettuccine according to package directions. Drain and reserve 1 cup of the pasta water.

Meanwhile, melt butter in a Dutch oven. Add flour and stir, cooking for 3 minutes.

Add heavy cream and half and half.

Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook until slightly thickened.

Remove from heat and stir in cheese and pesto. It should become a thick, creamy sauce.

Add cooked pasta to the sauce and toss.

Add in reserved pasta water, little by little, and continue tossing until the sauce reaches your desired consistency.

Toss pasta with shrimp and garnish with basil and lemon, if desired.