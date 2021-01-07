If you're looking for a rich, creamy carb-load of a dinner, you've come to the right place. The parika-packed, garlicky shrimp add a nice zip to an otherwise rich dish, but you could substitute grilled chicken or go meatless altogether if desired. The pesto can be store-bought or you can whip up a homemade citrusy version that pairs beautifully with the shrimp.
Notes
Cook shrimp in air fryer if desired.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1-2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 Tablespoon paprika
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1 Tablespoon flour
- 1/2 Cup heavy cream
- 1 Cup half and half
- 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 Pound fettuccine pasta
- 1/2 Cup basil pesto
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Garnishes: fresh basil and lemon wedges
Directions
Combine shrimp, 1 tablespoon oil, minced garlic, paprika, salt and pepper in a bowl.
Toss until well-combined.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a pan over medium-high heat.
Add shrimp to the pan and saute for 2-3 minutes on each side.
Remove from pan and set aside.
Cook fettuccine according to package directions. Drain and reserve 1 cup of the pasta water.
Meanwhile, melt butter in a Dutch oven. Add flour and stir, cooking for 3 minutes.
Add heavy cream and half and half.
Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook until slightly thickened.
Remove from heat and stir in cheese and pesto. It should become a thick, creamy sauce.
Add cooked pasta to the sauce and toss.
Add in reserved pasta water, little by little, and continue tossing until the sauce reaches your desired consistency.
Toss pasta with shrimp and garnish with basil and lemon, if desired.