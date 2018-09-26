Creamy Eggplant-Tomato-Olive Sauce for Pasta

Heat the oven to 375º F (for the eggplant) and bring a small saucepan of water to the boil (for the tomato).

While the oven is heating, peel the tomato or tomatoes by cutting an X into the skin at the end opposite the stem, plunging it into boiling water for 15 seconds, and removing it to your work surface (or a bowl of ice water if you don’t like to handle hot tomatoes). The skin will come off easily. Now chop the tomato fairly fine, scoop it into a bowl and stir in 1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt (or 1/2 teaspoon fine salt). Set aside.

Over a medium gas flame or under the broiler, cook the eggplant until the skin smells mildly smoky and is blistered and slightly charred, about 6 or 7 minutes, turning to ensure that all sides are touched by the fire. (This will take a minute or two less time for smaller eggplants.) Remove the stem, cut the eggplant in half lengthwise and place the halves cut-side down on a baking sheet slicked with olive oil (optionally lined with parchment paper for easier cleanup); place in the oven and roast until the flesh is very tender, about 15 to 20 minutes (but check after 10 minutes).

When the eggplant is cool enough to handle, use your fingers to ease the flesh into the container of a food processor or blender. Let some fragments of charred skin fall in too; they’ll add flavor. Puree until very smooth. (Unless you are the proprietor of a particularly prissy three-star restaurant, don’t worry about the eggplant seeds.)

The chopped tomatoes will by now have exuded much juice; place them, juice and all, into a strainer set over a bowl, and press lightly to squeeze additional moisture out of the tomatoes.

In a shallow saucepan or chef’s pan (saucier) warm 2 Tablespoons olive oil over low heat; add the sliced garlic and cook, stirring as needed, until the garlic is tender (test with the point of a knife) and is just beginning to turn golden. This could take 3 minutes or twice that long, depending on heat.

Add the eggplant puree, raise the heat to medium and stir until the eggplant is thoroughly combined with the garlic/oil: no puddles of oil should be visible. Stir in the drained tomatoes (do not discard the juice), then the chopped olives. Add salt to create a well rounded flavor. Start with 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt or 1/4 of fine salt; you will have several opportunities to adjust seasoning. Throw in a few leaves of basil or mint for the sake of their perfume.

At this point you can leave the sauce aside, covered, until dinner time.

When you add your pasta to the usual boiling salted water, reheat the eggplant mixture over medium heat, stirring frequently (I use a rubber spatula). When it is hot, stir in half of the reserved tomato juices and taste for seasoning. I did not feel the dish needed pepper; you may disagree.

When the pasta is 95 per cent done, drain it well and add it to the sauce. Just for luck, save a little of the cooking water (you probably won’t need it). Cook the pasta and sauce together for 20 or 30 seconds, stirring constantly; add as much of the remaining tomato juices as needed to achieve a fluid but creamy consistency. The stirring will drive some of the sauce into the pasta’s hollows. A Add basil or mint and serve in warm bowls with grated cheese available at the table.