Creamy, Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Place the potatoes in a saucepan of cold, unsalted water; heat to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer until fork-tender, about 20 minutes. Drain potatoes; return to the dry saucepan. Heat over very low heat to dry the potatoes, shaking the pan to keep them from sticking, about 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the cream in a small saucepan over medium heat almost to a boil.

Press hot potatoes through a ricer or food mill into a large bowl; add the butter, coarse salt and half of the cream to potato puree. Combine with a rubber spatula until smooth. Add extra cream, if necessary, to achieve desired consistency. (Remember, potatoes will stiffen up as they cool.)