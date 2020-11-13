Creamy, Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Four ingredients is all it takes to achieve creamy, buttery, blissful mashed potatoes this Thanksgiving.
Notes
Coarse salt, with its larger flake, occupies more volume than table salt. Thus, if you’re using table salt, reduce the amount by a third — in the case of this recipe, use 1 1/3 teaspoons of table salt.
Ingredients
- 2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled, cut into large chunks
- 3/4 Cups whipping cream, half-and-half or chicken broth
- 5 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened at room temperature
- 2 Teaspoons coarse salt, see note
Directions
Place the potatoes in a saucepan of cold, unsalted water; heat to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer until fork-tender, about 20 minutes. Drain potatoes; return to the dry saucepan. Heat over very low heat to dry the potatoes, shaking the pan to keep them from sticking, about 3 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat the cream in a small saucepan over medium heat almost to a boil.
Press hot potatoes through a ricer or food mill into a large bowl; add the butter, coarse salt and half of the cream to potato puree. Combine with a rubber spatula until smooth. Add extra cream, if necessary, to achieve desired consistency. (Remember, potatoes will stiffen up as they cool.)