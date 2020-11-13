  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Creamy, Creamy Mashed Potatoes

November 13, 2020 | 12:16pm
Don't settle for ordinary mashed potatoes
Chicago Tribune

Four ingredients is all it takes to achieve creamy, buttery, blissful mashed potatoes this Thanksgiving. 

Ready in
35 m
12 m
(prepare time)
23 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
292
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Coarse salt, with its larger flake, occupies more volume than table salt. Thus, if you’re using table salt, reduce the amount by a third — in the case of this recipe, use 1 1/3 teaspoons of table salt.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled, cut into large chunks
  • 3/4 Cups whipping cream, half-and-half or chicken broth
  • 5 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened at room temperature
  • 2 Teaspoons coarse salt, see note

Directions

Place the potatoes in a saucepan of cold, unsalted water; heat to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer until fork-tender, about 20 minutes. Drain potatoes; return to the dry saucepan. Heat over very low heat to dry the potatoes, shaking the pan to keep them from sticking, about 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the cream in a small saucepan over medium heat almost to a boil.

Press hot potatoes through a ricer or food mill into a large bowl; add the butter, coarse salt and half of the cream to potato puree. Combine with a rubber spatula until smooth. Add extra cream, if necessary, to achieve desired consistency. (Remember, potatoes will stiffen up as they cool.)

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving292
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated12g59%
Cholesterol59mg20%
Protein4g8%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A164µg18%
Vitamin B60.5mg40.8%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.4%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.7%
Vitamin K4µg4%
Calcium43mg4%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus104mg15%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium662mg14%
Sodium449mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water140gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.8%
Tags
butter
cook
cream
mashed potatoes
potatoes
special occasions
creamy
Creamy Mashed Potatoes