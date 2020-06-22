Creamy Blueberry Banana Smoothie

June 22, 2020 | 8:19am
Photo courtesy of TB12
Try this delicious smoothie created by TB12, the health and wellness brand co-founded by six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and business partner Alex Guerrero.
Recipe courtesy of TB12
Ingredients
- 1 Cup ice
- 2 frozen bananas
- 1/4 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 and 1/2 cups unsweetened unflavored almond milk
- 1 and 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
- 1 scoop TB12 Plant-Based Protein: Unflavored
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth, serve and enjoy.