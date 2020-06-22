  1. Home
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

Creamy Blueberry Banana Smoothie

June 22, 2020 | 8:19am
An excellent source of fiber and potassium
Creamy Blueberry Banana Smoothie
Photo courtesy of TB12

Try this delicious smoothie created by TB12, the health and wellness brand co-founded by six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and business partner Alex Guerrero.

Recipe courtesy of TB12

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup ice
  • 2 frozen bananas
  • 1/4 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 and 1/2 cups unsweetened unflavored almond milk
  • 1 and 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
  • 1 scoop TB12 Plant-Based Protein: Unflavored

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth, serve and enjoy.

