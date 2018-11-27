A Cream Cheese and Olive Spread That Doubles As a Pasta Sauce

Remove the cream cheese from the fridge 20 or 30 minutes in advance to soften it.

Save yourself a trip to the dentist: Make sure the “pitted” olives really are pitted, every single one of them. Even if you’ve pitted them yourself, double check.

Put the olives into the bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal chopping blade. Pulse once, then again, listening for the rattling noise that would indicate yet another stray olive pit. If you hear it, remove the bowl from the machine and go through the partially chopped olives with your fingers to locate and remove the pit.

Now add the grated lemon zest and pulse a couple of times more until the olives are chopped medium-fine.

Add the cream cheese and pulse the machine until the ingredients are well combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Some olives will be pureed, others thoroughly chopped, and it is this range of textures that almost dictates using a food processor rather than a knife to deal with the olives. The color will depend on your choice of olives; it is unlikely to be beautiful.

You can use about 1/3 of the mixture to spread onto dense, thin-sliced bread for canapés.

When you wish to make the pasta, bring salted water to the boil and add the spaghetti.

While this is cooking, put the remaining 2/3 of the cream cheese mixture into a skillet, add 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking liquid and melt everything over medium-low heat, stirring with a whisk or rubber spatula as it softens.

When the pasta is done, drain it (reserving a cup of the cooking water) and add it to the skillet, stirring and tossing with tongs to coat the pasta. Use some of that pasta water to adjust the consistency if necessary; last time I made it, another 1/3 cup was needed. It is unlikely to need salt, but taste to verify. Serve in warmed bowls, sprinkled with grated lemon zest.