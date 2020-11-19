  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cranberry Sauce

November 19, 2020 | 10:25am
Developed in the Tribune test kitchen by Mark Graham, this cranberry sauce will bring the warmth to any holiday table.
Developed in the Tribune test kitchen by Mark Graham, this sauce incorporates a whisper of evergreen herb to carry the warmth of the holidays.

This recipe by Mark Graham was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
17 min
2 min
(prepare time)
15 min
(cook time)
8
Servings
83
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 12 Ounces whole cranberries (1 package)
  • 1 Cup orange juice
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 Pinch of fresh rosemary (1 sprig)
  • 1 Teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

Place all ingredients in a medium saucepan.

Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally, Cook until most cranberries have burst, about 15 minutes.

Remove from heat. Remove rosemary sprig and cinnamon stick.

Cool to room temperature.

Serve at room temperature, or chill overnight.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving83
Total Fat0.2g0.2%
Sugar17gN/A
Protein0.4g0.8%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A4µgN/A
Vitamin C21mg24%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.5%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium12mg1%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg2%
Iron0.2mg1.3%
Magnesium7mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.1%
Phosphorus12mg2%
Potassium103mg2%
Sodium119mg5%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Water64gN/A
