November 19, 2020 | 10:25am
Shutterstock
Developed in the Tribune test kitchen by Mark Graham, this sauce incorporates a whisper of evergreen herb to carry the warmth of the holidays.
This recipe by Mark Graham was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 12 Ounces whole cranberries (1 package)
- 1 Cup orange juice
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 Pinch of fresh rosemary (1 sprig)
- 1 Teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
Directions
Place all ingredients in a medium saucepan.
Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally, Cook until most cranberries have burst, about 15 minutes.
Remove from heat. Remove rosemary sprig and cinnamon stick.
Cool to room temperature.
Serve at room temperature, or chill overnight.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving83
Total Fat0.2g0.2%
Sugar17gN/A
Protein0.4g0.8%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A4µgN/A
Vitamin C21mg24%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.5%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium12mg1%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg2%
Iron0.2mg1.3%
Magnesium7mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.1%
Phosphorus12mg2%
Potassium103mg2%
Sodium119mg5%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Water64gN/A