Succotash may be a Southern favorite and be named after the word “msickquatash” of the Narragansett in New England, but this dish, most famously made with corn and lima beans, has deep roots in the Midwest. You can taste that story at various restaurants around Chicago where chefs are adding seasonal, Midwest touches to their succotash. This succotash recipe from Publican Anker is made with fresh cranberry beans, shelled and cooked until tender, and is dressed with a salsa verde. —Bill Daley, Chicago Tribune
This recipe is by A. J. Walker, chef de cuisine at the former Publican Anker in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. It was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Dried or canned cranberry beans could be used in place of the fresh beans; prepare beans accordingly. A white wine vinegar can substitute for the muscatel and Champagne vinegars.
Ingredients
For the cranberry beans:
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 1 fresh bay leaf or 1/3 dried leaf
- 3 Teaspoons chopped thyme leaves
- 1/2 of a white onion, finely diced
- 3 cloves garlic, slivered
- 3 Cups fresh cranberry beans
- 4 Cups water
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 3 Tablespoons muscatel vinegar or white wine vinegar
For the salsa verde:
- 4 shallots, minced
- 2 Tablespoons capers
- 5 anchovies, rinsed, chopped
- 1/4 Cup Champagne vinegar
- 1/4 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 1/2 of a jalapeno, seeds and ribs removed, minced
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 Teaspoon salt
For the succotash:
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 3 Cups corn kernels
- 2 Cups diced celery
- 3 Tablespoons finely chopped chives
- 3 Tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
- 3 Tablespoons finely chopped mint
- Salt
- Fresh lemon juice
Directions
For the cranberry beans:
Step 1: In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat 1/4 cup olive oil. Add 1 fresh bay leaf, 3 teaspoons chopped thyme, finely diced 1/2 onion and 3 slivered cloves of garlic. Cook, stirring, until the onion is tender and translucent, 5 minutes.
Step 2: Add 3 cups fresh cranberry beans and 4 cups water. Bring to a simmer; cook until beans are tender, 30 to 45 minutes, being careful not to let the pot boil.
Step 3: Remove from heat; drain. Season with salt, pepper and 3 tablespoons muscatel vinegar (or white wine vinegar). Cool and set aside.
For the salsa verde:
Step 1: In a bowl, stir together 4 minced shallots, 2 tablespoons capers, 5 chopped anchovies, 1/4 cup Champagne vinegar, 1/4 cup olive oil, tablespoon honey, 1/2 a minced jalapeno, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1 teaspoon salt. Set aside. Makes about 1 1/4 cups. You will have salsa leftover for another use.
For the succotash:
Step 1: Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and let heat until it is almost smoking. Add 3 cups corn kernels; cook, stirring, until tender. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature.
Step 2: In a large bowl, mix together the corn, 2 cups diced raw celery, 3 tablespoons finely chopped chives, 3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro, 3 tablespoons finely chopped mint, the reserved cranberry beans and 1 cup salsa verde. Season with salt and fresh lemon juice.