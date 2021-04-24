Succotash may be a Southern favorite and be named after the word “msickquatash” of the Narragansett in New England, but this dish, most famously made with corn and lima beans, has deep roots in the Midwest. You can taste that story at various restaurants around Chicago where chefs are adding seasonal, Midwest touches to their succotash. This succotash recipe from Publican Anker is made with fresh cranberry beans, shelled and cooked until tender, and is dressed with a salsa verde. —Bill Daley, Chicago Tribune

This recipe is by A. J. Walker, chef de cuisine at the former Publican Anker in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. It was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.