Crab Salad Louis

September 4, 2021
Cold lobster or shrimp can also be used in place of crab
Crab Salad Louis recipe - The Daily Meal
When it comes to the roots of crab salad Louis, there is some discrepancy as to whether it was invented at the Solari Restaurant in San Francisco or at the Bohemian Restaurant in Portland, Oregon. The only consensus on this wonderful seafood-based salad is that it includes chunks of cold-poached crab and is garnished with hard-cooked eggs, black olives and a house dressing of either Thousand Island or Russian. —Marcy Goldman-Posluns, Chicago Tribune

This recipe is reportedly the version created by the Solari Restaurant in San Francisco, California. This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
25 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

For the dressing:

  • 1 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 Cup half-and-half
  • 1/2 Cup chili sauce
  • 1/4 Cup chopped green onions
  • 1/4 Cup chopped green pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped green olives
  • Juice of half a lemon
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For the salad:

  • Lettuce or mixed greens
  • 2 Cups cold, cooked crabmeat chunks
  • 3 hard-cooked eggs, sliced
  • 3/4 Cups black olives

Directions

For the dressing:

Step 1: In small bowl, combine 1 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup half-and-half, 1/4 cup chili sauce, 1/4 cup chopped green onions, 1/4 cup chopped green pepper, 2 tablespoons chopped green olives, the juice of 1/2 a lemon, and salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Step 2: Mix all ingredients until combined.

For the salad:

Step 1: Prepare lettuce or mixed greens and line a shallow serving dish with them.

Step 2: In a bowl, toss 2 cups cold, cooked crabmeat chunks with the salad dressing.

Step 3: Spoon crabmeat onto serving platter on top of lettuce. Garnish with 3 hard-cooked sliced eggs and 3/4 cup black olives. Sprinkle with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

