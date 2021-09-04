Cold lobster or shrimp can also be used in place of crab

When it comes to the roots of crab salad Louis, there is some discrepancy as to whether it was invented at the Solari Restaurant in San Francisco or at the Bohemian Restaurant in Portland, Oregon. The only consensus on this wonderful seafood-based salad is that it includes chunks of cold-poached crab and is garnished with hard-cooked eggs, black olives and a house dressing of either Thousand Island or Russian. —Marcy Goldman-Posluns, Chicago Tribune

This recipe is reportedly the version created by the Solari Restaurant in San Francisco, California. This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.