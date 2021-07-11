Step 1: Up to a day in advance, prepare the macaroni and cheese. This is a simple stove-top macaroni and cheese that can be made in as little as 30 minutes. Boil 1 pound elbow macaroni according to the instructions.

Step 2: In another sauce pan, heat 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil and 3 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Once the butter is melted, add 4 tablespoons flour and whisk vigorously for a couple of minutes. Slowly drizzle in 1 1/2 cups 2% milk. At first it will clump; that is normal.

Step 3: Once the milk is in, add handfuls of cheddar cheese while continuing to mix. After all of the cheese is incorporated (2 cups total) and the sauce is creamy and smooth, add 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 2 teaspoons dry mustard powder and 2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning. Mix well.

Step 4: Drain the macaroni and add it into the cheese sauce. Stir well. Butter an aluminum pan and pour the macaroni and cheese into the buttered pan. Cover with foil and refrigerate. Put 1 container lump crab meat into a small aluminum pan and cover with foil. Now you're ready to head to the stadium.

Step 5: When you arrive at the parking lot, prepare and light the grill on medium heat.

Step 6: Once heated, place the aluminum pan with macaroni and cheese directly on the grill next to the tin of crab meat. To keep the macaroni and cheese moist, add a little bit of water to it and mix it up before grilling. Keep stirring both the macaroni and cheese and the crab meat while they are on the grill to avoid burning.

Step 7: Once the macaroni and cheese and crab meat are both warm, grill 2 to 3 packs all-beef hot dogs.

Step 8: To serve, place a grilled hot dog on a bun and top with a generous amount of macaroni and cheese and top it with crab meat. Don't forget to sprinkle some extra Old Bay seasoning. If you are looking for an easy side dish, these hot dogs pair nicely with a big serving of kettle-style potato chips.