Try this vintage dessert recipe when you're in the mood for something comforting and sweet. This cake-like pudding is served warm with a slightly sweet vanilla sauce poured over it.
This recipe is from The Fannie Farmer Cookbook by Wilma Lord Perkins (Knopf, 1965) and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
For the cake:
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/2 Cup milk
- 1/2 Cup butter, melted
For the vanilla sauce:
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 Cup boiling water
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- Dash of nutmeg
- Dash of salt
Directions
For the cake:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F. Butter and flour a shallow 8-by-8-inch cake pan.
Step 2: In a mixing bowl, sift together 1 1/2 cups flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 cup sugar.
Step 3: In a separate bowl, mix 1 beaten egg, 1/2 cup milk and 1/2 cup melted butter. Stir gently into the flour mixture to combine.
Step 4: Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.
Step 5: Remove cake from oven, cut into squares and serve with warm vanilla sauce poured over the top.
For the vanilla sauce:
Step 1: While cake is baking, prepare the vanilla sauce. In a small saucepan, mix 1/2 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon cornstarch; add 1 cup boiling water, stirring constantly. Boil for 5 minutes and remove from heat. Stir in 2 tablespoons butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla, a dash of nutmeg and a dash of salt. Makes approximately 1 cup.