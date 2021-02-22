Slow Cooker Guinness Corned Beef Tacos

Need a recipe that will add a twist to a classic St.Patrick's Day dish? Try this corned beef taco accompanied with a Guinness cheddar sauce and pickled cabbage slaw, all cooked with a slow cooker.
Recipe courtesy of Beth Ebin
Ingredients
For the corned beef
- 1 of corned beef with flavor packet
- Guinness beer, enough to fill slow cooker up halfway
For pickled cabbage slaw
- 1/2 Cup apple cider cider vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons spicy brown mustard
- 2 Tablespoons agave
- 3 Cups shredded cabbage
- 1 Cup shredded carrots
- 1/2 green apple, thinly sliced into matchsticks
For the cheese sauce
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 2 1/2 Tablespoons flour
- 1/2 Cup whole milk
- 3/4 Cups Guiness
- 2 Teaspoons spicy brown mustard
- 2 Cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 Cup parmesan cheese, shredded
- Street taco soft shells
Directions
For the corned beef
Step 1: Put corned beef and flavor packet into the slow cooker and cover halfway up with Guinness. Cook corned beef on low for 6 hours.
For pickled cabbage slaw
Step 1: In a bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard and 1 tablespoon agave.
Step 2: Pour mixture 3 cups shredded cabbage, 1 cup shredded carrots and half an apple. Season with salt and pepper.
For the cheese sauce
Step 1: In a saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons butter. Whisk in 2 1/2 tablespoons flour and cook for a couple of minutes. Slowly whisk in 1/2 cup milk and 3/4 cups Guinness. Cook till mixture simmers.
Step 2: Add in the 2 teaspoons mustard and cook for 5 min until thickened. Working in batches, add 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese and 1 cup parmesan and stir until melted. Assemble tacos and enjoy.