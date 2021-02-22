Slow Cooker Guinness Corned Beef Tacos

Step 1: In a saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons butter. Whisk in 2 1/2 tablespoons flour and cook for a couple of minutes. Slowly whisk in 1/2 cup milk and 3/4 cups Guinness. Cook till mixture simmers.

Step 2: Add in the 2 teaspoons mustard and cook for 5 min until thickened. Working in batches, add 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese and 1 cup parmesan and stir until melted. Assemble tacos and enjoy.