4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Guinness Corned Beef Tacos

February 22, 2021
By
A classic St.Patrick's Day dish in between tortillas
Courtesy of Beth Ebin

Need a recipe that will add a twist to a classic St.Patrick's Day dish? Try this corned beef taco accompanied with a Guinness cheddar sauce and pickled cabbage slaw, all cooked with a slow cooker.

Recipe courtesy of Beth Ebin

Ready in
6 h 35 m
15 m
(prepare time)
6 h 20 m
(cook time)
3
Servings
Ingredients

For the corned beef

  • 1 of corned beef with flavor packet
  • Guinness beer, enough to fill slow cooker up halfway

For pickled cabbage slaw

  • 1/2 Cup apple cider cider vinegar
  • 2 Tablespoons spicy brown mustard
  • 2 Tablespoons agave
  • 3 Cups shredded cabbage
  • 1 Cup shredded carrots
  • 1/2 green apple, thinly sliced into matchsticks

For the cheese sauce

  • 3 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 1/2 Tablespoons flour
  • 1/2 Cup whole milk
  • 3/4 Cups Guiness
  • 2 Teaspoons spicy brown mustard
  • 2 Cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1 Cup parmesan cheese, shredded
  • Street taco soft shells

Directions

For the corned beef

Step 1: Put corned beef and flavor packet into the slow cooker and cover halfway up with Guinness. Cook corned beef on low for 6 hours.

For pickled cabbage slaw

Step 1: In a bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard and 1 tablespoon agave.

Step 2: Pour mixture 3 cups shredded cabbage, 1 cup shredded carrots and half an apple. Season with salt and pepper.

For the cheese sauce

Step 1: In a saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons butter. Whisk in 2 1/2 tablespoons flour and cook for a couple of minutes. Slowly whisk in 1/2 cup milk and 3/4 cups Guinness. Cook till mixture simmers.

Step 2: Add in the 2 teaspoons mustard and cook for 5 min until thickened. Working in batches,  add 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese and 1 cup parmesan and stir until melted. Assemble tacos and enjoy.

