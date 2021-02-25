Corned Beef Lasagna

Step 1: In a large Dutch oven, simmer corned beef according to package directions, about 3 hours. Remove to cool. Add 6 medium potatoes, 8 cloves, 1 large cabbage, 1 tablespoon pepper, 1 teaspoon onion powder and 1 teaspoon garlic powder to Dutch oven with remaining liquid; add additional water to cover. Heat to boil; reduce heat, simmer until potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes. Remove potatoes and cabbage to cool.

Step 2: Add 1 pound carrots to liquid in Dutch oven; simmer until carrots are tender, about 10 minutes. Remove carrots to cool. Let brisket, potatoes, cabbage, carrots and cooking liquid cool to room temperature. (At this point, pan can be covered and refrigerated overnight, if desired.)

Step 3: Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Thinly slice corned beef; set aside. Slice potatoes in 1/4-inch slices; set aside. Remove cabbage core, set leaves aside.

Step 4: To assemble, layer in the following order in a greased 13-by-9-inch pan: 1/2 of the cabbage, all the carrots and corned beef, 1/2 of the potatoes, 1/2 of the cheese and all the rye bread. Pour over 1 cup cooking liquid. Finish layering with remaining potatoes and cabbage; top with remaining cheese. Cover pan. Cook until liquid is absorbed, about 2 hours, removing cover during last 10 minutes to brown cheese.