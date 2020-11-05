This cornbread dressing recipe draws from both Southern and African cooking techniques and will bring a bit of Black history to your Thanksgiving table.
This recipe by Sadé Carpenter was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Note: If the bird comes with a bag of giblets, you may make a giblet stock to add to the dressing (or use it for gravy). Use a small saucepan and 3 to 4 cups water. Let giblets cook over low heat until done, maybe 30 minutes. Remove giblets and add stock to dressing as needed.
Ingredients
For the cornbread
- 1 1/2 Cup yellow cornmeal
- 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon each: baking soda, salt
- 1 1/2 Cup buttermilk
- 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, cooled
- 2 eggs
For the dressing
- 1 stick (½ cup) unsalted butter
- 2 Cups each, finely chopped: onion, celery
- 1 1/2 Cup finely chopped green bell pepper
- 1 bag (12 to 14 ounces) sage or sage and onion stuffing mix (usually Pepperidge Farms or Brownberry)
- 3 Tablespoons poultry seasoning
- 2 Teaspoons dried sage
- 1 Teaspoon each: salt, white pepper
- 2 cans (10 3/4 ounces each) reduced-sodium cream of mushroom soup
- 4 Cups chicken or turkey broth, plus drippings from the roasted chicken or turkey
- Chicken giblet stock, optional, see note8
Directions
For the cornbread
Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large mixing bowl; set aside. Combine buttermilk, butter and eggs in a separate mixing bowl. Stir wet ingredients into flour mixture; blend well.
Pour batter into a lightly oiled 10-inch oven-safe skillet (we usually bake in a cast-iron skillet) or baking pan. Bake until golden, 25-30 minutes. Let cool.
For the dressing
Melt butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook onion, celery and bell pepper until soft and onion is golden, 5 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside.
Crumble cornbread into a large mixing bowl. Stir in stuffing mix, reserved vegetables, poultry seasoning, sage, salt and white pepper; toss to combine. Stir in mushroom soup; toss to moisten. Add chicken drippings and broth in ½-cup increments to achieve desired moistness. Add some of the giblet stock, if needed.
Transfer mixture to a 13-by-9-inch baking pan; cover with foil. Cook at 350 degrees until dressing browns around the edges, 30-45 minutes. Remove foil from top and continue baking until dressing is evenly browned on top and set to desired consistency.