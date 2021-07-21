Edamame is the secret ingredient in this summertime succotash

Edamame is a food group in our house. I buy the soybeans frozen and already shelled, which means I can get them on the boys’ dinner plates in mere minutes. They’re the perfect protein-packed food for little fingers. While the boys love them simply steamed, if time permits, the edamame take on the role of lima beans in this rainbow succotash. Bacon, garlic and soy sauce make this a side for all of the senses, lending salty crunch to every colorful bite.

Excerpted from THE SECRET INGREDIENT COOKBOOK © 2021 by Kelly Senyei. Photography © 2021 by Robert Bredvad. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

