Edamame is the secret ingredient in this summertime succotash

Edamame is a food group in our house. I buy the soybeans frozen and already shelled, which means I can get them on the boys’ dinner plates in mere minutes. They’re the perfect protein-packed food for little fingers. While the boys love them simply steamed, if time permits, the edamame take on the role of lima beans in this rainbow succotash. Bacon, garlic and soy sauce make this a side for all of the senses, lending salty crunch to every colorful bite.
Excerpted from THE SECRET INGREDIENT COOKBOOK © 2021 by Kelly Senyei. Photography © 2021 by Robert Bredvad. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.
Tribune Publishing may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Ingredients
- 6 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 2 Teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 Cups fresh or thawed frozen corn kernels
- 2 Cups shelled edamame
- 1 Cup diced red bell pepper
- 1 Cup diced orange bell pepper
- 2 Teaspoons soy sauce
- 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Step 1: Cook 6 slices of bacon in a large skillet set over medium heat until all of the fat has rendered. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a plateand discard all but 2 tablespoons of drippings from the skillet.
Step 2: Add 2 teaspoons garlic to the skillet and cook, stirring, until golden brown, about 2 minutes.
Step 3: Add 2 cups corn, 2 cups edamame, 1 cup diced red pepper, 1 cup diced orange pepper, 2 teaspoons soy sauce and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the peppers have softened slightly, about 5 minutes.
Step 4: Return the cooked bacon to the skillet and stir to combine. Serve warm or at room temperature.