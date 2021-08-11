​​​​​​​Step 1: Puree 1 1/2 cups corn kernels with 1/2 cup whole milk in a blender until very smooth. Transfer to a deep, heavy saucepan. Repeat with remaining 1 1/2 cups corn and 1/2 cup milk.

Step 2: Stir 2 cups heavy whipping cream, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup maple syrup and 1/2 teaspoon salt into the corn mixture. Heat over medium heat until simmering.

Step 3: Meanwhile, set a large bowl over a larger bowl of ice. Place a mesh sieve in the large bowl.

Step 4: Whisk 4 egg yolks in a small bowl.

Step 5: Slowly ladle 1 cup of the heated corn mixture into the egg yolks to heat them gently. Then, whisk the egg yolk mixture back into the simmering corn mixture and cook on very low heat just until thickened, 2 or 3 minutes. Do not boil.

Step 6: Immediately pour the mixture through the sieve into the bowl set over the ice. Whisk to cool the mixture and stop the cooking. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Refrigerate the corn mixture until very cold or up to 2 days.

Step 7: Pour the cold corn mixture into your ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer's directions. Scoop into a container. Cover and freeze solid for at least 1 hour.

Step 8: Serve small scoops of the ice cream topped with berries. If desired, shake a little chili-lime seasoning over the ice cream.