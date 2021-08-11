This rich, sweet ice cream tastes like the best cornbread topped with maple syrup. For a fun salt and salty twist, sprinkle on a little chile lime seasoning. The trick to great ice cream texture is to thoroughly chill the base before putting it into the ice cream machine. Don’t skip the straining of the base through the sieve; it’ll remove the corn kernel skins.
Notes
Makes 1 ½ quarts.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups fresh raw corn kernels
- 1 Cup whole milk
- 2 Cups heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1/2 Cup pure maple syrup
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 4 large egg yolks
- 1 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- Fresh black raspberries or blackberries for serving
- Chile lime seasoning or Tajin Classic Chile Lime seasoning, optional for serving
Directions
Step 1: Puree 1 1/2 cups corn kernels with 1/2 cup whole milk in a blender until very smooth. Transfer to a deep, heavy saucepan. Repeat with remaining 1 1/2 cups corn and 1/2 cup milk.
Step 2: Stir 2 cups heavy whipping cream, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup maple syrup and 1/2 teaspoon salt into the corn mixture. Heat over medium heat until simmering.
Step 3: Meanwhile, set a large bowl over a larger bowl of ice. Place a mesh sieve in the large bowl.
Step 4: Whisk 4 egg yolks in a small bowl.
Step 5: Slowly ladle 1 cup of the heated corn mixture into the egg yolks to heat them gently. Then, whisk the egg yolk mixture back into the simmering corn mixture and cook on very low heat just until thickened, 2 or 3 minutes. Do not boil.
Step 6: Immediately pour the mixture through the sieve into the bowl set over the ice. Whisk to cool the mixture and stop the cooking. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Refrigerate the corn mixture until very cold or up to 2 days.
Step 7: Pour the cold corn mixture into your ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer's directions. Scoop into a container. Cover and freeze solid for at least 1 hour.
Step 8: Serve small scoops of the ice cream topped with berries. If desired, shake a little chili-lime seasoning over the ice cream.