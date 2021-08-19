If you're searching for a savory, grab-and-go breakfast or snack, look no further. This muffin builds on the classic broccoli and cheese pairing with the addition of corn, packing lots of veggies into a kid-friendly format. Eat these on the way to school or work, pack them in lunchboxes, or offer as an after school snack. You can keep them vegetarian or mix in some crumbled bacon or diced ham.
This recipe is by Margaret Sheridan and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Variation: Spicy muffins: Add 1/3 cup chopped fresh coriander (cilantro) and 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and diced to the batter.
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 Cup all-purpose flour
- 3/4 Cups yellow cornmeal
- 1 Tablespoon baking powder
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup frozen corn kernels, thawed
- 1 Cup diced cooked broccoli
- 1/2 Cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, plus more for garnish
- 1 Cup milk
- 1 large egg
- 3 Tablespoons oil
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 400F. Lightly grease muffin cups.
Step 2: In a large bowl mix 1 1/4 cups flour, 3/4 cup cornmeal, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Step 3: Stir in 1 cup corn kernels, 1 cup broccoli and 1/2 cup cheese. Mix well.
Step 4: In a separate small bowl, mix 1 cup milk, 1 egg and 3 tablespoons oil. Stir into the dry ingredients until moistened. Do not overmix.
Step 5: Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each about 2/3 full. Sprinkle a little shredded cheese over tops.
Step 6: Bake until golden, about 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from pans. Cool completely on wire rack.