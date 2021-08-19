If you're searching for a savory, grab-and-go breakfast or snack, look no further. This muffin builds on the classic broccoli and cheese pairing with the addition of corn, packing lots of veggies into a kid-friendly format. Eat these on the way to school or work, pack them in lunchboxes, or offer as an after school snack. You can keep them vegetarian or mix in some crumbled bacon or diced ham.

This recipe is by Margaret Sheridan and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.