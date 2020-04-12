Coney Chili Hot Dogs

April 12, 2020 | 4:15pm
Photo courtesy of McCormick
Enjoy Coney Island-style chili hot dogs – no matter where home is. You can serve over grilled hot dogs or waffle fries.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 Pound lean ground beef
- 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
- 1/2 Cup water
- 1/4 Cup French's Classic Yellow Mustard
- 1 package McCormick® Chili Seasoning Mix, Original
- 1/4 Cup finely chopped white onion
- 8 hot dogs
- 8 hot dog rolls
Directions
Mix ground beef, tomato sauce, water, mustard and Seasoning Mix in large saucepan. Bring to boil on medium-high heat while stirring often with a whisk, spatula or potato masher to crumble meat to desired texture. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 5 to 10 minutes or until beef is no longer pink. Remove cover and simmer 15 minutes or until sauce has thickened.
Meanwhile, grill hot dogs as directed on package. Serve hot dogs in rolls topped with chili, chopped onions, and additional mustard, if desired.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving413
Total Fat26g40%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated10g48%
Cholesterol63mg21%
Protein20g40%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A18µg2%
Vitamin B122µg78%
Vitamin B60.3mg24.5%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D18IU100%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.6%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium104mg10%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)21µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)82µg21%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium34mg8%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg37%
Phosphorus192mg27%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium389mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.6%
Sodium837mg35%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg34%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water126gN/A
Zinc4mg34%
