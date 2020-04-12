Coney Chili Hot Dogs

Mix ground beef, tomato sauce, water, mustard and Seasoning Mix in large saucepan. Bring to boil on medium-high heat while stirring often with a whisk, spatula or potato masher to crumble meat to desired texture. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 5 to 10 minutes or until beef is no longer pink. Remove cover and simmer 15 minutes or until sauce has thickened.

Meanwhile, grill hot dogs as directed on package. Serve hot dogs in rolls topped with chili, chopped onions, and additional mustard, if desired.