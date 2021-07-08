Conch is a delicacy that's popular throughout South Florida and the Caribbean, often appearing in fritters or on salad. Hearty chunks of conch are the star in this Bahamian chowder that's light but satisfying—it's chock-full of vegetables and just the right amount of spice.
This recipe is from Talia's Tuscan Table in Boca Raton, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 carrot, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 quart chicken broth
- 3 medium white potatoes, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 1 green pepper, seeded and diced
- 1 red pepper, seeded and diced
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
- 3 bay leaves
- 2 sprigs thyme
- 2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
- 1 Pound frozen chopped conch, thawed
- 2 (6-ounce) cans chopped clams with juice
- 2 beefsteak tomatoes, chopped
- 1 Cup marinara sauce, homemade or jarred
Directions
Step 1: Using a large sauce pan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil and 2 tablespoons unsalted butter.
Step 2: Add 1 diced onion and 1 diced carrot and sautee until soft and golden brown. Add 2 cloves minced garlic and saute until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
Step 3: Add 1 quart chicken broth. Increase the heat to medium high and bring to a boil.
Step 4: Add 3 medium diced white potatoes, 2 stalks diced celery, 1 seeded and diced green bell pepper, 1 seeded and diced red bell pepper, 1 seeded and diced jalapeno pepper, 3 bay leaves, 2 sprigs of thyme, 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, 1 pound frozen chopped conch (thawed) and 2 (6-ounce) cans chopped clams with juice. Boil until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes.
Step 5: Add 2 chopped beefsteak tomatoes and 1 cup marinara sauce. Reduce heat to a low boil, cover and cook for 5 minutes.