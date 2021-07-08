This satisfying soup will transport you straight to the islands

Conch is a delicacy that's popular throughout South Florida and the Caribbean, often appearing in fritters or on salad. Hearty chunks of conch are the star in this Bahamian chowder that's light but satisfying—it's chock-full of vegetables and just the right amount of spice.

This recipe is from Talia's Tuscan Table in Boca Raton, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.