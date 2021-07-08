  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Conch Chowder

July 8, 2021
This satisfying soup will transport you straight to the islands
Conch Chowder recipe - The Daily Meal
Susan Stocker/Sun Sentinel

Conch is a delicacy that's popular throughout South Florida and the Caribbean, often appearing in fritters or on salad. Hearty chunks of conch are the star in this Bahamian chowder that's light but satisfying—it's chock-full of vegetables and just the right amount of spice.

This recipe is from Talia's Tuscan Table in Boca Raton, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
166
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 carrot, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 quart chicken broth
  • 3 medium white potatoes, diced
  • 2 stalks celery, diced
  • 1 green pepper, seeded and diced
  • 1 red pepper, seeded and diced
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 2 sprigs thyme
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1 Pound frozen chopped conch, thawed
  • 2 (6-ounce) cans chopped clams with juice
  • 2 beefsteak tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 Cup marinara sauce, homemade or jarred

Directions

Step 1: Using a large sauce pan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil and 2 tablespoons unsalted butter.

Step 2: Add 1 diced onion and 1 diced carrot and sautee until soft and golden brown. Add 2 cloves minced garlic and saute until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Step 3: Add 1 quart chicken broth. Increase the heat to medium high and bring to a boil.

Step 4: Add 3 medium diced white potatoes, 2 stalks diced celery, 1 seeded and diced green bell pepper, 1 seeded and diced red bell pepper, 1 seeded and diced jalapeno pepper, 3 bay leaves, 2 sprigs of thyme, 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, 1 pound frozen chopped conch (thawed) and 2 (6-ounce) cans chopped clams with juice. Boil until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 5: Add 2 chopped beefsteak tomatoes and 1 cup marinara sauce. Reduce heat to a low boil, cover and cook for 5 minutes.

Tags
bahamas
best recipes
Broth
chicken broth
chowder
conch
herbs
marinara sauce
seafood
Soup
tomato
vegetables
caribbean cuisine
bahamian cuisine
clam juice
jalapeno pepper
Conch Chowder
beefsteak tomato
seafood chowder