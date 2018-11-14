Codfish Tacos With Southwest Sauce

For the fish:

In an 8-by-8-inch baking pan add 1 tablespoon of melted coconut oil to the bottom. Spread fish on top and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and a dash of black pepper. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.



Heat a large skillet over high heat and add 1 tablespoon coconut oil. Sear the fish for 15 seconds on one side, turning once and repeating 15 seconds on the other side. Remove from heat and place back in baking dish.



Meanwhile, while fish sets for a minute, turn the burner to medium-low and add to your heated skillet: juice of 1 lime, red onion slices, 1 teaspoon of salt, a dash of black pepper and a handful of freshly chopped cilantro leaves (about 1/4 cup). Sautee about 1 minute until onion becomes slightly translucent. Drizzle the onion mixture over the fish. Cover and bake for 6-8 minutes.



Remove and serve immediately (see below) or refrigerate until ready to use, for up to 8 hours.

For the Southwest dipping sauce:

Combine in a small bowl 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon of lime juice, 2 teaspoons honey, 1 teaspoon white vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon cumin, 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt, and 1/4 teaspoon dry oregano. Mix well, cover and refrigerate for up to an hour before serving.

To serve:

Layer each slightly heated tortilla with cabbage followed by fish. Drizzle with Southwest sauce and garnish with diced red peppers, cilantro, and a lime wedge! Enjoy!