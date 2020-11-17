Coconut Macarons

Preheat oven to 325°F.

Set aside 2-3 cookie sheets lined with silicone baking mats or lined with parchment paper.

Fit a pastry bag with a 1/2 inch (Ateco 806) plain round pastry tip and set aside.

Combine almond flour/meal, powdered sugar, and salt in a food processor and mix until almond flour is super fine. Set aside.

In a bowl whip egg whites and granulated sugar to very stiff peaks.

Stop whipping and immediately add food color and almond meal mixture.

Using a rubber spatula mix until batter is smooth, but do not overmix to avoid making batter too runny. Batter should appear like thick pancake batter.

Fill pastry bag with filling and pipe quarter size and dome shaped mounds onto prepared sheets about 1 inch apart. Macarons will spread a little just after piping.

Sprinkle with coconut flakes and allow macarons to sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before placing in oven. However, if you notice that macarons are still spreading and not holding their shape place immediately in oven.

Bake for about 15-17 minutes or until you can lift one up from baking sheet without tearing it apart. If you see golden or light brown color develop on surface they are completely done.

Allow to cool on sheets they were baked on.

If using a white chocolate bar, chop in chocolate chip size pieces and set aside.

Bring cream to a boil in a saucepan.

Remove from heat and whisk in chocolate.

Add coconut and combine.

Let cool and add a touch of coconut liquor if desired. Brands in coconut flakes vary on how much liquid they absorb. Once cooled, add a touch of coconut liquor, light Rum or water to bring it to a smooth (peanut butter) consistency.

Fill macarons and sandwich them.

Store in refrigerator.