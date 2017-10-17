  1. Home
Coconut Lavender Cream Cake

A rustic job signifies a homemade cake, and everyone knows that nothing beats a homemade cake at Sunday supper
Oct 17, 2017 | 12:26 pm
By
Coconut Lavender Cream Cake
Stephanie Mullins

“The truth is, I love coconut cake because I think it’s the prettiest of all the cakes. I like that it is somewhat old-fashioned in its decoration. More and more cakes are intricately decorated, covered with fondant, royal icing, gum paste flowers, and a shimmer of luster dust, which all look impressive but not much like food. This coconut cake doesn’t fuss with any of that, but rather gets slathered in delicious cream cheese and lavender frosting and then topped with sweet coconut. You don’t even need to be skilled at cake assembly and decorating. A rustic job signifies a homemade cake, and everyone knows that nothing beats a homemade cake at Sunday supper.”

— Damaris Phillips

This recipe is courtesy of Southern Girl Meets Vegetarian Boy. You can buy the book here.

12
Servings
1318
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For The Cake:

  • 2 Cups (4 sticks/455 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 2 2/3 cups (535 grams) sugar 
  • 7 large eggs
  • 4 Cups (500 grams) all-purpose flour
  • 4 Teaspoons baking powder 
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/3 cups (315 milliliters) unsweetened coconut milk
  • 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons coconut extract

For The Frosting:

  • 1 Pound (455 grams) cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1/2 Cup (1 stick/115 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 3 Cups (375 grams) confectioners’ sugar, sifted
  • 1 Tablespoon dried lavender buds
  • 3 Cups (255 grams) sweetened shredded coconut

Directions

For The Cake:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray three 8-inch (20-centimeter) cake pans with cooking spray and line the bottoms with parchment paper.

Put the butter and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and cream together on medium until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, scraping down the sides after each egg to make sure everything is getting incorporated.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add one third of the flour mixture to the butter mixture and mix until just combined. Add half of the coconut milk and mix. Continue this way until the flour and coconut milk are all added and combined. Stir in the vanilla and coconut extracts. Divide the mixture among the three cake pans and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, and the top is golden, 45 to 55 minutes. Let cool in the pans for 15 minutes, then invert onto wire racks to remove from the pans. Let cool completely before frosting. Seriously, don’t rush this part. If you are pressed for time throw the cakes in the freezer for 20 minutes, because if they are at all warm the frosting is gonna melt right off.

For The Frosting:

In the bowl of the stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, cream together the cream cheese and butter. Add the confectioners’ sugar 1 cup (125 grams) at a time. Mix in the lavender buds.

To frost and decorate the cake, level the layers if the centers are domed. Add a large dollop of frosting to one layer of cake and spread it evenly all the way to the edges. Add the second layer and frost. Add the third layer. Frost the top and then the sides of the entire cake. Press the coconut into the sides and top. Now you are ready to enjoy a huge slice with a cup of coffee or tea.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
73g
100%
Sugar
25g
28%
Saturated Fat
35g
100%
Cholesterol
45mg
15%
Carbohydrate, by difference
159g
100%
Protein
19g
41%
Vitamin A, RAE
167µg
24%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
3µg
3%
Calcium, Ca
145mg
15%
Choline, total
22mg
5%
Fiber, total dietary
18g
72%
Folate, total
181µg
45%
Iron, Fe
6mg
33%
Magnesium, Mg
70mg
22%
Manganese, Mn
2mg
100%
Niacin
7mg
50%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
269mg
38%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
41µg
75%
Sodium, Na
435mg
29%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Water
62g
2%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
