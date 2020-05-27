Coconut Berry Shortcake Trifle

Layering homemade coconut cake with coconut cream and red and blue berries is sure to make a bang this Independence Day … or any day.
Recipe courtesy of Happy Money Saver
Notes
Serve with the remaining whipped cream and shredded coconut to top.
Ingredients
For the Coconut Cake
- 6 eggs, separated
- 1 1/4 Cup sugar, divided
- 3 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 3 Tablespoons coconut oil
- 4 Tablespoons water
- 1 1/2 Cup flour
- 1/4 Cup coconut flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
For the Coconut Cream
- 3 Cups heavy whipping cream
- 1/4 Cup powdered sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 15-oz can of cream of coconut (not coconut milk — this is found by the margarita mix)
- 2 Cups srawberries, sliced
- 2 Cups raspberries
- 2 Cups blueberries
- 2 Cups blackberries
Directions
For the Coconut Cake
Separate the eggs and place the whites into a large mixing bowl and let sit at room temperature.
Beat the egg yolks in a separate bowl with a whisk until slightly thickened, add 1/2 cup of sugar, whisking until the egg yolks are thick and lemon-colored.
Whisk in lemon juice, coconut oil and water.
Combine the flour and salt and add it to the yolk mixture.
Beat the egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form.
Gradually add the remaining 3/4 cup sugar, beating on high until stiff, glossy peaks form.
Gently fold 1/4 of the egg whites into the yolk mixture, then add this entire mixture back into the remaining egg whites and fold in. (Do not over mix, little clumps of egg whites are OK.)
Spoon into a greased angel food cake pan (or two 8-inch cake pans), smooth the top.
Bake at 325 degrees for 40-45 minutes until the cake springs back when touched and is lightly golden brown.
Remove the side of pan and let cool completely.
For the Coconut Cream
Wash mixing bowl and whisk, and dry well. Place in the freezer for 5 minutes.
Beat the cream until it begins to thicken, then add the powdered sugar and vanilla until it is very thick and dense looking.
Remove all the whipped cream from the mixing bowl and reserve.
Immediately add softened cream cheese and beat for a few seconds, add the cream of coconut and beat on medium until combined.
Add in half of your whipped cream to coconut cream cheese mixture and beat on medium speed until combined.
Making the Trifle:
Cut the cake into cubes.
Wash and dry your berries, combine the strawberries and raspberries in one bowl, and blueberries and blackberries in another bowl.
Layer the bottom of your truffle dish in a single layer with cake, make a small mound of cake in center of dish.
Carefully spoon on your coconut cream in an even layer.
Layer your red berries. Start with the outside, making sure that you have enough to make the layer even, then fill the middle.
Add another layer of cake.
Add another layer of coconut cream.
Add the blueberries and blackberries to the top.
Dollop with fresh whipped cream and garnish as desired.