Coconut Berry Shortcake Trifle

Separate the eggs and place the whites into a large mixing bowl and let sit at room temperature.

Beat the egg yolks in a separate bowl with a whisk until slightly thickened, add 1/2 cup of sugar, whisking until the egg yolks are thick and lemon-colored.

Whisk in lemon juice, coconut oil and water.

Combine the flour and salt and add it to the yolk mixture.

Beat the egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form.

Gradually add the remaining 3/4 cup sugar, beating on high until stiff, glossy peaks form.

Gently fold 1/4 of the egg whites into the yolk mixture, then add this entire mixture back into the remaining egg whites and fold in. (Do not over mix, little clumps of egg whites are OK.)

Spoon into a greased angel food cake pan (or two 8-inch cake pans), smooth the top.

Bake at 325 degrees for 40-45 minutes until the cake springs back when touched and is lightly golden brown.

Remove the side of pan and let cool completely.