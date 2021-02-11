Step 1: Mix the flour and eggs with 2 cups water to form a dough (you can also use a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attachment to knead the dough until no flour is visible). Flour your work surface and roll the dough out by hand until quite thin. Flour the top, then fold the dough over and use a knife to cut noodles to your desired thickness.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine 2 cups broth, 1 cup bean sprouts, 3 tablespoons black vinegar, 2 tablespoons chili oil, 1 tablespoon soybean oil and 1 tablespoon sliced green onion. Set aside.

Step 3: To a medium pan add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil and heat over medium-high heat until the oil is hot. Add the 3/4 pound ground pork and 2 teaspoons salt and cook until the meat is golden brown.

Step 4: In a separate pot, bring water to a boil and add the noodles. Cook until tender. Drain and rinse.

Step 5: Pour a bit of the broth mixture into bowls. Add noodles, choice of steamed vegetables and a serving of meat on top.