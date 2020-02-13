  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Creole Seafood Gumbo

February 13, 2020
By
New Orleans flavors all together in this one dish
Creole Seafood Gumbo
Photo Courtesy to Dragana Harris

Gumbo is a traditional dish native to Louisiana. You can't find a restaurant without this Creole and Cajun stew dish perfectly paired with spicy seasonings and seafood. 

This recipe is courtesy of chef Danny Trace.

Ready in
2 h
30 m
(prepare time)
1 h 30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 to 2 Pound large hard-shell crabs
  • 3/4 Cups canola oil
  • 3/4 Cups all-purpose flour, sifted
  • 3 medium yellow onions, diced medium
  • 1 bunch celery, diced medium
  • 4 medium green bell peppers, diced medium
  • 2 Tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 Teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 Pinch of each dried oregano, basil and thyme
  • 4 large bay leaves
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 Pound okra, sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 14.5 oz can diced tomatoes
  • 3 quarts stock (fish, shrimp, or crab) or water
  • 1 Pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • 1 quart shucked oysters, in their liquid
  • 1 Pound jumbo lump crab meat
  • 8 Cups cooked white rice, for serving
  • Louisiana hot sauce amd Worcestershire, to taste
  • 1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced
  • File powder

Directions

Remove the top shells of the crabs along with the deadmen (gills) and discard them. Crack the crabs in half, reserve.

Heat the oil in a large 8 quarts Dutch oven until smoking, about 5 minutes. Gradually add the flour and cook over high heat, stirring constantly until the roux is the color of milk chocolate, 3 to 5 minutes; Being careful not to burn.  

Add the garlic, onions, bell pepper and celery and cook for 5 minutes until wilted. Add in tomatoes, cayenne pepper, herbs, and bay leaves. Cook for about 3 minutes.

Gradually add 3 quarts of stock to the pot, stirring constantly. Add the crabs and okra. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 1 hour; skimming often. Add the shrimp and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the crabmeat, oysters and their liquor and bring just to a boil over moderate heat. Add Worcestershire, hot sauce and salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately over the rice and garnish with green onions and dusting of file.

