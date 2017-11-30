  1. Home
Citrus Salad with Red Radicchio and Pomegranate Dressing
A wonderful salad full of bright, refreshing flavors
Nov 30, 2017 | 2:24 pm
By
Editor
Alan Benson

Citrus fruits come into season just when our bodies and souls need them most, and this lovely refreshing salad is the perfect dish to cheer up a dreary winter’s day. Here, we use a mixture of ruby grapefruit, oranges and mandarins, but when blood oranges are in season, we tend to make them the solo star.

Barberries have a fabulous sour-sweet flavour. They are available from Persian stores or some Middle Eastern stores, but if you can’t find them, use dried cranberries or cherries instead. —Greg and Lucy Malouf, authors of Moorish and New Feast.

 

4
Servings
103
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 blood oranges (or use ordinary oranges, ruby grapefruit or a mix of your favourite citrus fruit)
  • Generous handful of red radicchio leaves, shredded (or use red witlof (Belgium endive), bases trimmed and leaves separated and shredded)
  • 2 baby fennel, or 1 medium fennel, very finely sliced
  • 1 shallot, finely sliced
  • 2–3 handfuls rocket (arugula) leaves
  • 1 Tablespoon tarragon leaves
  • 2 Tablespoons shredded flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 3 Tablespoons pomegranate seeds

For the almond-barberry labneh

  • 1 Ounce almonds (skins on)
  • 1 knob of butter
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon barberries, soaked in water for 2 minutes, then drained and patted dry
  • Labneh, strained for 48–72 hours

For the pomegranate dressing

  • 1/2 Teaspoon pomegranate molasses
  • 1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 Teaspoon thyme leaves
  • 2 fl oz extra-virgin olive oil salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

To make the salad, use a very sharp knife to peel the oranges, taking care to remove all the pith. Holding the fruit over a large mixing bowl to catch the juice, carefully slice each segment out of its skin casing and into the bowl.

For the almond-barberry labneh

To make the almond-barberry labneh, chop the almonds evenly to the consistency of very coarse breadcrumbs. Heat the butter in a small frying pan and fry the almonds for around 2 minutes, stirring constantly, until they are golden brown. Add the barberries to the pan and fry for a further 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Drain on kitchen paper and leave to cool completely. Roll the labneh balls carefully in the cold almond-barberry mixture so they are evenly coated and then set aside.

For the pomegranate dressing

Combine the dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Add the collected citrus juice and whisk everything together. Adjust the seasoning to your liking and set aside.

Add the remaining salad ingredients to the bowl with the orange slices and pour in enough dressing to coat lightly. Mix everything together very gently and tip onto a serving platter. Tuck the labneh balls in among the salad ingredients and serve straight away.

Recipes excerpted with permission from New Feast by Lucy and Greg Malouf, Hardie Grant Books August 2017

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
3g
4%
Sugar
4g
4%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
19g
15%
Protein
3g
7%
Vitamin A, RAE
13µg
2%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
6mg
8%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
22µg
24%
Calcium, Ca
87mg
9%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
34µg
9%
Iron, Fe
5mg
28%
Magnesium, Mg
31mg
10%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
43mg
6%
Selenium, Se
3µg
5%
Sodium, Na
30mg
2%
Water
15g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.