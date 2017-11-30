Citrus Salad with Red Radicchio and Pomegranate Dressing

Citrus fruits come into season just when our bodies and souls need them most, and this lovely refreshing salad is the perfect dish to cheer up a dreary winter’s day. Here, we use a mixture of ruby grapefruit, oranges and mandarins, but when blood oranges are in season, we tend to make them the solo star.
Barberries have a fabulous sour-sweet flavour. They are available from Persian stores or some Middle Eastern stores, but if you can’t find them, use dried cranberries or cherries instead. —Greg and Lucy Malouf, authors of Moorish and New Feast.
To make the salad, use a very sharp knife to peel the oranges, taking care to remove all the pith. Holding the fruit over a large mixing bowl to catch the juice, carefully slice each segment out of its skin casing and into the bowl.
To make the almond-barberry labneh, chop the almonds evenly to the consistency of very coarse breadcrumbs. Heat the butter in a small frying pan and fry the almonds for around 2 minutes, stirring constantly, until they are golden brown. Add the barberries to the pan and fry for a further 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Drain on kitchen paper and leave to cool completely. Roll the labneh balls carefully in the cold almond-barberry mixture so they are evenly coated and then set aside.
Combine the dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Add the collected citrus juice and whisk everything together. Adjust the seasoning to your liking and set aside.
Add the remaining salad ingredients to the bowl with the orange slices and pour in enough dressing to coat lightly. Mix everything together very gently and tip onto a serving platter. Tuck the labneh balls in among the salad ingredients and serve straight away.
Recipes excerpted with permission from New Feast by Lucy and Greg Malouf, Hardie Grant Books August 2017