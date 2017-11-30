Citrus Salad with Red Radicchio and Pomegranate Dressing

A wonderful salad full of bright, refreshing flavors

Citrus fruits come into season just when our bodies and souls need them most, and this lovely refreshing salad is the perfect dish to cheer up a dreary winter’s day. Here, we use a mixture of ruby grapefruit, oranges and mandarins, but when blood oranges are in season, we tend to make them the solo star.

Barberries have a fabulous sour-sweet flavour. They are available from Persian stores or some Middle Eastern stores, but if you can’t find them, use dried cranberries or cherries instead. —Greg and Lucy Malouf, authors of Moorish and New Feast.