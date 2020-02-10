  1. Home
Cinnamon Toast

February 10, 2020 | 12:24pm
Bring back this childhood classic.
Cinnamon toast recipe
iStock.com/bhofack2

Cinnamon toast is a classic, kid-friendly snack, perfect for both an after-school snack and saturday morning, cartoon filled breakfast. Whipping up this tasty treat is quite simple and requires a short list of ingredients. Cinnamon toast is a dish that we all want back so let's get to it!

Ready in
8 m
5 m
(prepare time)
3 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
163
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons butter
  • 2 slices of white bread

Directions

Use a toaster to toast the bread to your desired color

Add butter to toast

Mix the cinnamon and sugar together in a bowl 

Sprinkle the cinnamon and sugar over the buttered toast 

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving163
Total Fat5g7%
Sugar14gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Protein3g6%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A33µg4%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin D3IU19%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.3%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium53mg5%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)29µg7%
Folic acid6µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus45mg6%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium58mg1%
Sodium148mg6%
Sugars, added13gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.1%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water11gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.4%
