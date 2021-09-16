If you're looking for a festive snack to nibble on during the crisp days of autumn right through the holidays, this is it. Fresh popcorn is coated with a sweet and spicy mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar and dried cranberries.
This recipe is from the National Popcorn Board and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 3 Tablespoons light corn syrup
- 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon ginger
- 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/8 Teaspoon cloves
- 1 1/2 tablespoons light margarine
- 1/2 Cup dried cranberries, such as Craisins
- 6 Cups air-popped popcorn
Directions
Step 1: In a microwave-safe bowl, combine 3 tablespoons brown sugar, 3 tablespoons light corn syrup, 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ginger, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, 1/8 teaspoon cloves and 1 1/2 tablespoons light margarine. Microwave on high heat for 2 1/2 minutes until bubbly hot.
Step 2: In a large bowl, add 1/2 cup dried cranberries to 6 cups air-popped popcorn. Toss with hot sugar mixture until well coated.
Step 3: Cool mixture before serving or store in airtight container.