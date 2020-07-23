Cinnamon Roll Cookies

July 23, 2020 | 11:26am
With these cookies, you won't just have to wait for breakfast to enjoy the sweetly spiced taste of cinnamon rolls.
Courtesy of Krusteaz
Ingredients
For the cookies
- 1 package Krusteaz Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- 1 egg
- 2 Tablespoons Cinnamon-Sugar Topping
- 1/2 Cup chopped pecans
For the drizzle
- 3/4 Cups powdered sugar
- 2 Tablespoons milk
Directions
For the cookies
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Blend Krusteaz Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix, butter and egg until dough forms. Transfer dough to floured surface. Roll into 12x8-inch rectangle. Sprinkle cinnamon-sugar and pecans over dough. Starting with 12-inch side, roll into tight log. Cover and refrigerate until firm.
Cut into 1/4-inch slices. Place 1 inch apart onto greased cookie sheet. Bake 7-9 minutes.
For the drizzle
Stir together sugar and milk until smooth. Drizzle over cooled cookies.
Servings40
Calories Per Serving105
Total Fat7g10%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Protein0.9g1.8%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A22µg2%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.2%
Calcium8mg1%
Fiber0.1g0.5%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Folic acid6µgN/A
Iron0.3mg1.7%
Magnesium6mg2%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus17mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium35mg1%
Sodium38mg2%
Sugars, added3gN/A
Water2gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.4%