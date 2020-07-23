Cinnamon Roll Cookies

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Blend Krusteaz Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix, butter and egg until dough forms. Transfer dough to floured surface. Roll into 12x8-inch rectangle. Sprinkle cinnamon-sugar and pecans over dough. Starting with 12-inch side, roll into tight log. Cover and refrigerate until firm.

Cut into 1/4-inch slices. Place 1 inch apart onto greased cookie sheet. Bake 7-9 minutes.