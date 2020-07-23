  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Cinnamon Roll Cookies

July 23, 2020 | 11:26am
Cookies for breakfast?

Courtesy of Krusteaz

With these cookies, you won't just have to wait for breakfast to enjoy the sweetly spiced taste of cinnamon rolls. 

Courtesy of Krusteaz

Ready in
39 m
30 m
(prepare time)
9 m
(cook time)
40
Servings
105
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the cookies

  • 1 package Krusteaz Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix
  • 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter, softened
  • 1 egg
  • 2 Tablespoons Cinnamon-Sugar Topping
  • 1/2 Cup chopped pecans

For the drizzle

  • 3/4 Cups powdered sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons milk

Directions

For the cookies

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Blend Krusteaz Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix, butter and egg until dough forms. Transfer dough to floured surface. Roll into 12x8-inch rectangle. Sprinkle cinnamon-sugar and pecans over dough. Starting with 12-inch side, roll into tight log. Cover and refrigerate until firm.

Cut into 1/4-inch slices. Place 1 inch apart onto greased cookie sheet. Bake 7-9 minutes.

For the drizzle

Stir together sugar and milk until smooth. Drizzle over cooled cookies.

Nutritional Facts
Servings40
Calories Per Serving105
Total Fat7g10%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Protein0.9g1.8%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A22µg2%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.2%
Calcium8mg1%
Fiber0.1g0.5%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Folic acid6µgN/A
Iron0.3mg1.7%
Magnesium6mg2%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus17mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium35mg1%
Sodium38mg2%
Sugars, added3gN/A
Water2gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.4%
