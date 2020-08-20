Cinnamon Raisin Grilled Cheese

August 20, 2020 | 2:23pm
Who needs savory when you have sweet? Made with cinnamon raisin bread and filled with cream cheese and jam, this breakfast is perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth or two.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup seedless raspberry jam
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 3 Tablespoons butter, softened
- 8 slices cinnamon raisin bread
- 1/2 Cup whipped cream cheese
Directions
Mix raspberry jam and vanilla. Set aside.
Butter 1 side of each of the bread slices.
Spread cream cheese then jam mixture on each of 4 bread slices with buttered side down.
Top with remaining bread slices with buttered side up.
Place sandwiches in large skillet or griddle on medium-low heat.
Cook 3 to 4 minutes per side or until bread is browned and cheese is melted. Cook in batches if necessary.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving374
Total Fat21g32%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated12g58%
Cholesterol55mg18%
Protein6g12%
Carbs42g14%
Vitamin A179µg20%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.2%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.4%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium69mg7%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium17mg4%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5.2%
Phosphorus94mg13%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium176mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg11.2%
Sodium316mg13%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.5%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water41gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.9%