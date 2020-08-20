  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cinnamon Raisin Grilled Cheese

August 20, 2020 | 2:23pm
Dessert for breakfast anyone?
Courtesy of McCormick

Who needs savory when you have sweet? Made with cinnamon raisin bread and filled with cream cheese and jam, this breakfast is perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth or two.

Ready in
18 m
10 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
374
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup seedless raspberry jam
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 3 Tablespoons butter, softened
  • 8 slices cinnamon raisin bread
  • 1/2 Cup whipped cream cheese

Directions

Mix raspberry jam and vanilla. Set aside.

Butter 1 side of each of the bread slices.

Spread cream cheese then jam mixture on each of 4 bread slices with buttered side down.

Top with remaining bread slices with buttered side up.

Place sandwiches in large skillet or griddle on medium-low heat.

Cook 3 to 4 minutes per side or until bread is browned and cheese is melted. Cook in batches if necessary.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving374
Total Fat21g32%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated12g58%
Cholesterol55mg18%
Protein6g12%
Carbs42g14%
Vitamin A179µg20%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.2%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.4%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium69mg7%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium17mg4%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5.2%
Phosphorus94mg13%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium176mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg11.2%
Sodium316mg13%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.5%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water41gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.9%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
