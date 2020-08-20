Cinnamon Raisin Grilled Cheese

Mix raspberry jam and vanilla. Set aside.

Butter 1 side of each of the bread slices.

Spread cream cheese then jam mixture on each of 4 bread slices with buttered side down.

Top with remaining bread slices with buttered side up.

Place sandwiches in large skillet or griddle on medium-low heat.

Cook 3 to 4 minutes per side or until bread is browned and cheese is melted. Cook in batches if necessary.