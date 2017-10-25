Cinnamon Cocktail by Thomas Waugh (The Pool Lounge)

Add all ingredients in a mixing glass. Stir with Kold Draft ice and strain into a rocks glass with one large cube. Garnish with a long grapefruit twist and soft cinnamon stick.

“I set out to create an old fashioned cocktail with Don Julio 1942 as the base. I also implement a second Don, Don the Beachcomber, into the drink by adding a flavor combination of cinnamon and grapefruit called ‘Don’s Mix’. This is the millionaire’s tequila old fashioned.”