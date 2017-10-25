  1. Home
Cinnamon Cocktail by Thomas Waugh (The Pool Lounge)
An old fashioned cocktail with Don Julio 1942 as the base
Oct 25, 2017 | 4:54 pm
By
Editor
Cinnamon Cocktail

"I set out to create an old fashioned cocktail with Don Julio 1942 as the base. I also implement a second Don, Don the Beachcomber, into the drink by adding a flavor combination of cinnamon and grapefruit called ‘Don’s Mix’. This is the millionaire’s tequila old fashioned.”

1
Servings
36
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 oz Don Julio 1942
  • 1 oz El Tesoro Anejo
  • 2 Dashes Elemakule Bitters

Directions

Add all ingredients in a mixing glass. Stir with Kold Draft ice and strain into a rocks glass with one large cube. Garnish with a long grapefruit twist and soft cinnamon stick.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
2g
3%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
1mg
0%
Carbohydrate, by difference
3g
2%
Protein
1g
2%
Vitamin A, RAE
8µg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
2µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
23mg
2%
Magnesium, Mg
2mg
1%
Phosphorus, P
40mg
6%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
193mg
13%
Water
21g
1%
