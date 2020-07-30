July 30, 2020 | 3:47pm
A kid-friendly, nutritious and limitless snack, these cinnamon apple rounds can be customized to your liking.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 5 Cups water
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 3 Granny Smith apples
- 6 Tablespoons reduced fat peanut butter, divided
- 3 Tablespoons sliced almonds, divided
- 1/4 Cup dried cranberries, divided
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon, divided
Directions
Mix water and lemon juice in large bowl.
Core apples; trim top and bottom of each apple.
Cut each apple crosswise into 6 rounds.
Place apple rounds in lemon water to prevent browning.
Dry 2 to 3 apple rounds at a time with paper towels.
Spread each round with 1 teaspoon peanut butter, 1/2 teaspoon almonds, 4 to 5 cranberries and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Serve immediately.
Servings9
Calories Per Serving126
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Protein3g7%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin C0.7mg0.7%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium23mg2%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron0.4mg2.4%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus58mg8%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium156mg3%
Sodium8mgN/A
Water184gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.7%