4.5
2 ratings

Cinnamon Apple Rounds

July 30, 2020 | 3:47pm
A fun way to eat an apple a day
Cinnamon Apple Rounds

Courtesy of McCormick

A kid-friendly, nutritious and limitless snack, these cinnamon apple rounds can be customized to your liking.

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
9
Servings
126
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 5 Cups water
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 3 Granny Smith apples
  • 6 Tablespoons reduced fat peanut butter, divided
  • 3 Tablespoons sliced almonds, divided
  • 1/4 Cup dried cranberries, divided
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon, divided

Directions

Mix water and lemon juice in large bowl.

Core apples; trim top and bottom of each apple.

Cut each apple crosswise into 6 rounds.

Place apple rounds in lemon water to prevent browning.

Dry 2 to 3 apple rounds at a time with paper towels.

Spread each round with 1 teaspoon peanut butter, 1/2 teaspoon almonds, 4 to 5 cranberries and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings9
Calories Per Serving126
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Protein3g7%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin C0.7mg0.7%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium23mg2%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron0.4mg2.4%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus58mg8%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium156mg3%
Sodium8mgN/A
Water184gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.7%
Tags
Apples
best recipes
cinnamon
peanut butter