Cinnamon Apple Rounds

Mix water and lemon juice in large bowl.

Core apples; trim top and bottom of each apple.

Cut each apple crosswise into 6 rounds.

Place apple rounds in lemon water to prevent browning.

Dry 2 to 3 apple rounds at a time with paper towels.

Spread each round with 1 teaspoon peanut butter, 1/2 teaspoon almonds, 4 to 5 cranberries and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Serve immediately.