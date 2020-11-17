Cin-full pumpkin pie

Pumpkin pie is already an incredibly comforting dish, and the addition of tons of cinnamon makes it even more classically cozy.
This recipe originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Notes
For sweetened pecans, toast pecans in a dry skillet over medium heat 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl; add 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Toss to coat.
Ingredients
For the Crust:
- 8 to 9 whole cinnamon graham crackers, crushed to yield 1 cup crumbs
- 2 Teaspoons brown sugar
- 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) butter, melted
For the Filling:
- 2 eggs
- 1 can (15 ounces) pureed pumpkin
- 1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk
- 1 Teaspoon brandy
- 3/4 Cups packed brown sugar
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon ginger
- 1/2 Teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 Cup sweetened toasted pecans, optional, see note
For the Cinnamon-scented whipped cream:
- 2 Teaspoons confectioners' sugar
- 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon or to taste
- 1 container (1/2 pint) whipping cream
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
Directions
For the Crust:
Heat oven to 325 degrees.
For crust, combine the graham-cracker crumbs and brown sugar in a large bowl; stir in the melted butter until thoroughly combined.
Press crust into bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie pan; bake until set, about 6 minutes.
Remove pan from oven; cool on wire rack.
For the Filling:
Raise heat to 425 degrees.
For filling, combine the eggs, pumpkin, evaporated milk and brandy in a small saucepan over medium-low heat; cook, stirring occasionally, until warm, about 7 minutes. Set aside.
Combine the brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg in a large bowl; stir in the pumpkin-egg mixture.
Pour into the crust; bake 10 minutes.
Lower heat to 350 degrees; bake until set, 35-45 minutes.
Remove pie from oven; arrange pecans around rim.
Let stand until cooled, about 1 hour.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
For the Cinnamon-scented whipped cream:
For the whipped cream, combine the confectioners' sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl; set aside.
Combine the whipping cream and vanilla in a large bowl; beat with a mixer on medium-high speed until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes.
Add the sugar mixture to the whipped cream; beat until medium peaks form, about 2 minutes; set aside.
Serve pie with whipped cream.