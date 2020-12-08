Who doesn't enjoy churros? One of the best snacks we grew up with from amusement parks, festivals, and carnivals, they're something we can't say no to. Now you can make them at home. Eat them plain or with a cup of hot chocolate to dip in.
This recipe is by Kathy Hunt and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 Cup flour
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 Cup water
- 1/4 Cup canola oil
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/3 Cup granulated sugar
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Oil for deep frying
Directions
Sift together the flour, salt and brown sugar.
Place the water and canola oil in a saucepan; heat to a boil.
Remove the pan from the stove.
Add the flour mixture to the boiling liquid; beat with a wooden spoon until stiff paste forms.
Cool slightly.
Add the egg and vanilla extract, beating until well combined.
Heat the oil for deep frying to 340-350 degrees Fahrenheit in a deep-fryer or deep saucepan.
Meanwhile, stir together the sugar and cinnamon on a large plate.
Layer paper towels on another plate.
Spoon the dough into a large pastry bag fitted with a 1/2-inch star tip.
Squeeze 3 to 4 inches of the dough into the hot oil.
Cook the churro until golden, about 1 minute.
Turn it over using tongs; cook until golden, 1 minute.
Remove; drain the churro on the paper towels.
Dip the churro into the cinnamon sugar; place on a platter.
Repeat the same process until all the dough is gone.
Serve hot.