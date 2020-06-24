Churro French Toast

Is it dessert? Is it breakfast? Either way, this sweet take on French toast will certainly add some pizazz to your morning.
This recipe is courtesy of Pete and Gerry’s
Ingredients
For the cinnamon sugar topping
- 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 Cup light brown sugar
- 2 Teaspoons ground cinnamon
For the chocolate sauce
- 1/2 Cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1/3 Cup heavy cream
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
For the French toast
- 5 large Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs
- 2/3 Cups 2% milk
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 Tablespoons butter, divided
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 8 thick slices of French bread (preferably day-old or stale)
Directions
For the cinnamon sugar topping
In a wide, shallow bowl or plate, add the granulated sugar, light brown sugar and ground cinnamon. Mix together with a spoon to combine.
For the chocolate sauce
In a small pot, add the semi sweet chocolate chips, heavy cream, ground cinnamon and vanilla. Heat on the stove over low-medium heat, stirring constantly, until the chocolate has fully melted.
For the French toast
In a large bowl, add eggs, milk and vanilla extract. Whisk together until fully combined and set aside.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 1/2 tablespoon each butter and olive oil.
While the butter and oil heat up, dip two slices of bread into the egg mixture to coat both sides. The bread should absorb some of the egg, but leaving it too long will result in soggy French toast. Shake off any excess egg mixture and cook bread on both sides until egg is cooked through and outside is lightly browned, about two minutes per side.
Dip each cooked bread slice into the cinnamon sugar mixture and coat both sides. Place on a plate or sheet pan and loosely tent it with aluminum foil to keep warm.
Repeat steps four through seven to cook remaining French toast. Serve immediately with chocolate sauce and more cinnamon sugar if desired. Enjoy!