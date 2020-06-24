Churro French Toast

In a large bowl, add eggs, milk and vanilla extract. Whisk together until fully combined and set aside.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 1/2 tablespoon each butter and olive oil.

While the butter and oil heat up, dip two slices of bread into the egg mixture to coat both sides. The bread should absorb some of the egg, but leaving it too long will result in soggy French toast. Shake off any excess egg mixture and cook bread on both sides until egg is cooked through and outside is lightly browned, about two minutes per side.

Dip each cooked bread slice into the cinnamon sugar mixture and coat both sides. Place on a plate or sheet pan and loosely tent it with aluminum foil to keep warm.

Repeat steps four through seven to cook remaining French toast. Serve immediately with chocolate sauce and more cinnamon sugar if desired. Enjoy!