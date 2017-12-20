  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Christmas Meatballs
The easiest meatball recipe you will ever make
Dec 20, 2017 | 2:45 pm
By
Editor
Watch This Recipe Video

meatballs.jpg

Meatballs
iStock

Sometimes you want comfort food without the fuss. These meatballs can be made in less than 15 minutes!

8
Servings
124
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

For the meatballs:

  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 packet onion soup mix
  • 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs
  • 1/4 cup chopped dried cranberries
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
  • 1-1/2 pounds lean ground beef

For the sauce:

  • 1 can whole-berry cranberry sauce
  • 3/4 cup ketchup
  • 1/2 cup beef broth
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped onion
  • 2 teaspoons cider vinegar

Directions

For the meatballs:

In a large microwave-proof bowl, combine the eggs, onion soup mix, seasoned breadcrumbs, dried cranberries, fresh parsley and ground beef and a pinch of salt. Mix thoroughly.

Form the mixture into small balls.

In batches of 6, cover and microwave for 2-3 minutes.

For the sauce:

In a large microwave-proof bowl, combine the cranberry sauce, ketchup, beef broth, brown sugar, onion, cider vinegar.

Cover and microwave 3-4 minutes, stirring halfway.

Add the balls to the sauce and microwave for another 1-2 minutes.
 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
2g
3%
Sugar
10g
11%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
1mg
0%
Carbohydrate, by difference
25g
19%
Protein
3g
7%
Vitamin A, RAE
17µg
2%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
8mg
11%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
68µg
76%
Calcium, Ca
42mg
4%
Choline, total
3mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
27µg
7%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
10mg
3%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
40mg
6%
Selenium, Se
4µg
7%
Sodium, Na
416mg
28%
Water
22g
1%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.