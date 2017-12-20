Christmas Meatballs

Sometimes you want comfort food without the fuss. These meatballs can be made in less than 15 minutes!
In a large microwave-proof bowl, combine the eggs, onion soup mix, seasoned breadcrumbs, dried cranberries, fresh parsley and ground beef and a pinch of salt. Mix thoroughly.
Form the mixture into small balls.
In batches of 6, cover and microwave for 2-3 minutes.
In a large microwave-proof bowl, combine the cranberry sauce, ketchup, beef broth, brown sugar, onion, cider vinegar.
Cover and microwave 3-4 minutes, stirring halfway.
Add the balls to the sauce and microwave for another 1-2 minutes.