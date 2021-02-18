Christmas Ginger Cookies

1. Cream butter and sugar in large mixer bowl with electric mixer. Beat in egg until light. Stir in corn syrup, orange rind and water. Mix flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and salt. Stir into butter mixture to form a dough. Divide dough in half. Wrap in wax paper and refrigerate overnight.

2. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Have lightly greased baking sheets ready.

3. Roll out one piece of dough at a time on a lightly floured surface or between sheets of floured wax paper to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut into shapes with cookie cutters. Place on baking sheets, leaving 2 inches between each cookie. Bake until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to wire racks to cool.

4. For icing, mix egg white and almond extract in small bowl until frothy. Stir in confectioners’ sugar until mixture is a drizzling consistency. Drizzle over cookies. Let stand until icing sets. Store covered.