Christmas Cauliflower

In a large pot, cook cauliflower in a small amount of water for 6-7 minutes or until tender but not soggy. Set aside

In a medium saucepan heat the butter and saute the green pepper and mushrooms for 2 minutes.

Add the flour and gradually stir in the milk. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring constantly.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the cheese. Add the pimientos and salt.

Place half the cooked cauliflower at the base of a casserole dish. Pour half the cream sauce on top.

Layer more cauliflower on the rest of it and then finish with more sauce.

Bake uncovered at 325ºF for 25 minutes.

Sprinkle with paprika if desired.