  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Christmas Cauliflower
The easiest cauliflower dish you will ever make!
Dec 20, 2017 | 3:53 pm
By
Editor

cauli2.jpg

Cauliflower
iStock

This recipe is great if you are looking for something comforting without too much fuss. You can add a little cheese on top when it bakes if you like.

8
Servings
70
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 large head cauliflower, broken into florets
  • 1/4 cup diced green pepper
  • 1 jar sliced mushrooms, drained
  • 1/4 cup butter or margarine
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons diced pimientos
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • paprika, optional

Directions

In a large pot, cook cauliflower in a small amount of water for 6-7 minutes or until tender but not soggy. Set aside

In a medium saucepan heat the butter and saute the green pepper and mushrooms for 2 minutes. 

Add the flour and gradually stir in the milk. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring constantly.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the cheese. Add the pimientos and salt.

Place half the cooked cauliflower at the base of a casserole dish. Pour half the cream sauce on top.

Layer more cauliflower on the rest of it and then finish with more sauce.

Bake uncovered at 325ºF for 25 minutes.

Sprinkle with paprika if desired.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
2g
3%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
2mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
11g
8%
Protein
2g
4%
Vitamin A, RAE
1µg
0%
Calcium, Ca
6mg
1%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Folate, total
20µg
5%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
3mg
1%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
14mg
2%
Selenium, Se
3µg
5%
Sodium, Na
61mg
4%
Water
7g
0%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
cauliflower