Chocolate and Vanilla Yule Log

Preheat the oven to 410°F.

Line a 10 x 15-inch jelly-roll pan with parchment paper.

Butter parchment paper and dust evenly with additional flour.

Shake off excess flour and set aside.

Sift flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder together.

Set aside.

Using a stand or handheld mixer whisk eggs and yolks until combined.

Add first listed sugar and whip until the mixture is very light and foamy (like hair mousse) for at least 12 minutes.

Add vanilla extract and salt.

Stop whipping.

Using a rubber spatula, fold 1/3 of flour/cocoa mixture delicately into whipped ingredients.

When nearly combined add remaining flour/cocoa mixture and combine.

In a clean bowl, whip together egg whites and second listed sugar to soft peaks.

Fold into above using a spatula.

Using a metal cake spatula, spread mixture onto prepared pan and place in the oven for about 10-11 minutes.

The cake is done when it slightly shrinks away from edges and or bounces back when lightly pressed with a finger.

Flip the cake upside down onto a sheet of parchment or kitchen towel, leaving the jelly roll pan on top of it.