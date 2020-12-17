Chocolate and Vanilla Yule Log

The Yule log cake is a festive and classic holiday treat to prepare for Christmas. This recipe may not be the traditional cake but you will love the soft chocolate cake wrapped in white chocolate.
Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar
Ingredients
For the cake
- 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
- 4 Tablespoons cocoa powder
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 4 large eggs
- 3 large egg yolks
- 1/2 Cup extra fine granulated sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 large egg whites (no egg yolk traces)
- 2 Tablespoons extra fine granulated sugar
- Pinch of salt
For the moistening syrup
- 1/2 Cup water
- 1/2 Cup extra fine granulated sugar
- 1/4 Cup liquor such as dark rum, Amaretto, Grand Marnier or concentrated orange juice
For the buttercream
- 1 1/2 Cup (3 sticks) very soft butter
- 1 1/2 Cup extra fine granulated sugar
- 1 Cup evaporated milk, room temperature
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
For the chocolate shavings
- 8 Ounces premium white chocolate
For the pecan praline topping/sauce
- 1/2 Cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 3/4 Cups whipping cream
- 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) butter
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 Cup pecan halves
Directions
For the cake
Preheat the oven to 410°F.
Line a 10 x 15-inch jelly-roll pan with parchment paper.
Butter parchment paper and dust evenly with additional flour.
Shake off excess flour and set aside.
Sift flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder together.
Set aside.
Using a stand or handheld mixer whisk eggs and yolks until combined.
Add first listed sugar and whip until the mixture is very light and foamy (like hair mousse) for at least 12 minutes.
Add vanilla extract and salt.
Stop whipping.
Using a rubber spatula, fold 1/3 of flour/cocoa mixture delicately into whipped ingredients.
When nearly combined add remaining flour/cocoa mixture and combine.
In a clean bowl, whip together egg whites and second listed sugar to soft peaks.
Fold into above using a spatula.
Using a metal cake spatula, spread mixture onto prepared pan and place in the oven for about 10-11 minutes.
The cake is done when it slightly shrinks away from edges and or bounces back when lightly pressed with a finger.
Flip the cake upside down onto a sheet of parchment or kitchen towel, leaving the jelly roll pan on top of it.
For the moistening syrup
In a saucepan bring sugar and water to a full boil.
Pour in a cold bowl and place in the freezer until completely cold.
Add liquor or juice; set aside.
For the buttercream
Prepare buttercream in a stand mixer.
Cream soft butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
Mix at least 3 minutes.
Add salt and gradually add evaporated milk in 2-3 tablespoon amounts mixing at least a minute before adding more.
Add vanilla extract.
If desired, a lighter buttercream can be obtained by adding another 1/4 cup of evaporated milk. (NOTE: If the butter and evaporated milk are not both at room temperature, the buttercream may have a curdled appearance. If this happens, you can slightly warm the buttercream mixture. To do this, either set the bottom of the bowl in lukewarm water for a few seconds and stir or whisk well, or using a hairdryer you can gently warm the outside of the bowl while continuing to mix. In no time the cream will become glossy and smooth.)
Remove the cake pan, peel away the parchment paper.
Brush liquor syrup evenly onto the surface of the cake.
Spread 2/3 of buttercream evenly onto the cake.
Starting on the narrow (10 inch) side of the cake, roll the cake into a cylinder.
Place on a serving tray and place in the refrigerator.
For the chocolate shavings
Chop chocolate into small pieces and place in a microwave oven proof bowl.
Melt chocolate in 7-second increments in the microwave, stir in between heating.
Stop heating once the chocolate is just melted.
Have a metal cake spatula ready.
Remove cold stone from the freezer and rapidly pour about 4-6 tablespoons of melted chocolate on the stone.
Place a marble pastry board in a freezer for one hour or more.
Very quickly spread chocolate as thin as you can onto the cold stone.
Using your spatula lift up pieces of chocolate and roll and fold into curled shapes.
Repeat with remaining chocolate.
Make sure to wipe off any condensation on the surface while making curls.
Once all curls are made remove the Yule log from the refrigerator.
Spread remaining buttercream on the surface.
Place chocolate curls onto the surface of the cake.
For the pecan praline topping/sauce
In a saucepan bring all ingredients to a boil excluding pecans.
Stir and boil for 5 minutes ensuring that the mixture will not boil over.
Remove from heat and add pecan halves, set aside to cool.
When pecan caramel sauce has cooled spoon it on the surface.
The cake can be stored in the refrigerator but remove it from the refrigerator at least 2 hours before serving.