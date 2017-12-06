Cholula & Beer-Braised Pork Tacos

Preheat a large slow cooker on the low setting for at least 20 minutes.

Pat the pork shoulder dry with paper towels and season it very well all over with salt and the pepper. Place a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the olive oil, and when the oil is shimmering, add the pork shoulder and sear it for 5 minutes per side, until golden. Transfer the pork to the slow cooker.

Add the lard to the skillet set over medium heat, and once it has melted, add the large-diced onion and the garlic; cook for 5 minutes, until softening. Add this to the slow cooker, along with the coriander, cinnamon, lime juice, Cholula Original Hot Sauce, and the beer. Cover with the lid and cook on the low setting for 12 hours while you drink the remaining beer.

Place a large skillet over medium heat, and add a half of the canola oil. Griddle the tortillas for about 30 seconds per side until warmed through and toasty. As you process through the tortillas place them in a resealable plastic bag to stay warm.

Put the braised pork into a serving vessel and serve with the warm tortillas, the minced onion, cotija, lime wedges, and Tomatillo Salsa Verde, plus any other toppings you love on a taco. And plenty of Cholula.