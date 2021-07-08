Step 1: Preheat oven to 360 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Step 2: Using the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed, combine 2 cups sugar and 1/2 cup almond paste.

Step 3: Reduce speed to low and add 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 12 ounces vegetable shortening, 4 large eggs, 5 cups flour, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract. Mix until you have a smooth dough. Add 2 ounces melted semisweet chocolate to the dough to give it a desired marble look.

Step 4: Separate dough in half. Form two logs about 2 1/2 inches in diameter each. Roll each log in 2 cups chopped walnuts.

Step 5: Cut logs into 12 pieces each. Place on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, or until golden brown.

Step 6: Cool slightly and press the center of each cookie with your thumb to form a shallow indentation. Cool completely.

Step 7: Fill top of cookies with the remaining 4 ounces melted chocolate.