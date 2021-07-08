  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Thumbprint Almond Cookies

July 8, 2021
Happy baking
Chocolate Thumbprint Almond Cookies recipe - The Daily Meal
Robert Duyos/Sun Sentinel file

This crumbly almond-flavored cookie, rolled in walnuts and with a chocolate thumbprint center, has been a favorite for years. And after one bite, you'll know why.

This recipe is from Doris Italian Market & Bakery in Boca Raton, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
30 m
16 m
(prepare time)
14 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
421
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
6 Chocolate Cookie Recipes
Chocolate Chip Dessert Recipes Beyond the Cookie
10 Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes to Make with Your Kids

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups sugar
  • 1/2 Cup almond paste
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 12 Ounces vegetable shortening
  • 4 large eggs
  • 5 Cups flour
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 Teaspoon almond extract
  • 6 Ounces melted semisweet chocolate, divided
  • 2 Cups walnuts, chopped

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 360 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Step 2: Using the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed, combine 2 cups sugar and 1/2 cup almond paste.

Step 3: Reduce speed to low and add 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 12 ounces vegetable shortening, 4 large eggs, 5 cups flour, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract. Mix until you have a smooth dough. Add 2 ounces melted semisweet chocolate to the dough to give it a desired marble look.

Step 4: Separate dough in half. Form two logs about 2 1/2 inches in diameter each. Roll each log in 2 cups chopped walnuts.

Step 5: Cut logs into 12 pieces each. Place on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, or until golden brown.

Step 6: Cool slightly and press the center of each cookie with your thumb to form a shallow indentation. Cool completely.

Step 7: Fill top of cookies with the remaining 4 ounces melted chocolate.

Tags
almond
baking
best recipes
chocolate
cookie
cookies
dessert
holiday baking
holidays
nuts
vanilla
walnuts
chocolate cookies
almond extract
thumbprint
extract
semisweet chocolate
almond paste
Chocolate Thumbprint Almond Cookies
thumbprint cookie