This crumbly almond-flavored cookie, rolled in walnuts and with a chocolate thumbprint center, has been a favorite for years. And after one bite, you'll know why.
This recipe is from Doris Italian Market & Bakery in Boca Raton, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups sugar
- 1/2 Cup almond paste
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 12 Ounces vegetable shortening
- 4 large eggs
- 5 Cups flour
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 Teaspoon almond extract
- 6 Ounces melted semisweet chocolate, divided
- 2 Cups walnuts, chopped
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 360 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Step 2: Using the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed, combine 2 cups sugar and 1/2 cup almond paste.
Step 3: Reduce speed to low and add 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 12 ounces vegetable shortening, 4 large eggs, 5 cups flour, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract. Mix until you have a smooth dough. Add 2 ounces melted semisweet chocolate to the dough to give it a desired marble look.
Step 4: Separate dough in half. Form two logs about 2 1/2 inches in diameter each. Roll each log in 2 cups chopped walnuts.
Step 5: Cut logs into 12 pieces each. Place on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, or until golden brown.
Step 6: Cool slightly and press the center of each cookie with your thumb to form a shallow indentation. Cool completely.
Step 7: Fill top of cookies with the remaining 4 ounces melted chocolate.